Jeff Cobb Gets New Name On WWE Smackdown

Jeff Cobb is officially JC Mateo, as revealed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Cobb made his debut for WWE at WWE Backlash, helping Jacob Fatu retain the WWE United States Championship. Friday’s episode of Smackdown saw Cobb referred to as JC by Solo Sikoa, with the WWE YouTube video referring to him as JC Mateo.

The segment saw LA Knight, who Cobb/Mateo attacked at Backlash, come out for revenge and attack Mateo before fleeing into the crowd before Solo’s group could come after him.

WWE filed a trademark application for JC Mateo on Saturday.