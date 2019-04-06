wrestling / News

Jeff Cobb Wins NEVER Openweight Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb won the NEVER Openweight title at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard tonight, defeating Will Ospreay in the opening match. Cobb’s ROH Television title was also on the line. This ends Ospreay’s run with the title after four months, as he won the title back in January. You can find 411’s coverage of the show here.

Jeff Cobb

