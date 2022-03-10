Jeff Hardy Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Signs With Company

It’s official: Jeff Hardy is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Hardy make his debut on tonight’s show as he came out to the ring to help his brother after Matt was fired by the AHFO.

Andrade El Idolo and the rest of the AHFO turned on Hardy and beat him down, which led to Sting and Darby Allin coming out to make the save. The AHFO still had the numbers advantage until Jeff hit the ring to the Hardy Boys’ theme, evening the odds and making the save. The Hardys had a staredown with Sting and Allin after.

Hardy makes his debut in AEW after being released from WWE at the start of the year. After the appearance, Tony Khan revealed that Jeff had signed with the company.

.@MATTHARDYBRAND just got voted out of the #AHFO!! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/pphrb2Fzvs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022