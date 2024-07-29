Jeff Hardy Reveals His Career-Defining WWE Matches

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), former AEW and WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy discussed the matches that defined his career.

Those bouts are the first-ever tag team ladder match between The Hardys and Edge & Christian and the WWE Title match against The Undertaker on Raw.

“In the solo dimension of my career, it was definitely me against The Undertaker, the ladder match we had,” Hardy said. “When it comes to the Hardy Boyz in the tag team dimension, it’s the first tag team ladder match. That changed our careers forever, and I’m so proud of that match, and it will never not be cool. Either of those matches, I still hear about that Undertaker match today and people kind of love it.”