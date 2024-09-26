Jeff Jarrett Praises AEW’s Booking Of Toni Storm’s Timeless Gimmick

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the run that Toni Storm has had in AEW, HOOK, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Toni Storm: “In a lot of ways, the Timeless Toni Storm [build] was a slow burn. But it was consistent, it was week after week. A little bit of character development, promo development. Obviously in-ring, Toni has always had a skill set that shines bright. But man, it was kind of right in the back door. In Calgary when Mariah [May] took it to Toni and the show closed with a bloody mess. And then you know, for her to be victorious in her home soil if you will, in Wembley. Look at where she’s at now.”

On HOOK as the FTW Champion: “Hook is — he rolls. And he’s got the unique charisma, a lot of momentum behind him both in and out of the ring. He wears that belt proudly. I guess you could say traditionally, he wears it proud.”

