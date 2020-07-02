wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett and GFW Drop Two Legal Claims Against Anthem and Impact Wrestling
July 2, 2020 | Posted by
As previously noted, the trial for Jeff Jarrett and GFW’s lawsuit against Impact Wrestling and Anthem Media began earlier this week. PWInsider reports that Jarrett and GFW have dropped two claims against the defendants, however. The trial, which entered its fourth day today, is ongoing in Nashville.
The claims that were dropped include Federal Trademark Infringement and Counterfeiting of the GFW brand, as well as a claim that Anthem created ‘Unfair Competition’ under Tennessee common law by using said brand.
