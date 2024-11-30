Jeff Jarrett Recalls Challenges Of Being Part Of Randy Savage’s Last Match

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Randy Savage’s last match being at TNA Turning Point 2004 when he teamed with AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy against Jarrett, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. Savage didn’t join the match until the very end because he didn’t like the way he looked. You can check out some highlights below:

On dealing with Savage for the match: “I can remember, I guess you could say in the layout of the match, just handling this entire thing with kid gloves in that, ‘Hey, Randy, do you want me and you to start?’”

On saving Savage for the end of the match: “That was kind of the mindset, that it was going to be me, Jeff, and AJ working the body the match. And when Randy was like, ‘No, no, no, let me just get in there at the end and do it,’ psychologically, it made sense. So the five of us had to have that 15, 16, 17 minute match and bring Randy in on the end.”

On Savage not being ready for the bout: “Oh, more than fair to say. And I have — well, I quit thinking about it. But there was a time frame Conrad that, we’re going to kind of go back to the politics. Randy wanted to do something with us. And it’s one of those things that, ‘Yeah, he had worked with Jeff, but this is the Jarrett’s deal.’ And ‘Hey, man, there’s some buzz on this. They’re going to take care of me. I’m not going to go back to WWF where the only alternative — let me kind of dive into it.’ And then he got there, and, ‘Oh boy, there’s some drama. Jeff and Jerry aren’t getting along.’ ‘Oh boy, whatever this Hogan peripheral thing was.’ ‘Wait a minute. Do I really want to work with Scott and Kevin? I need–‘ you know, not everything kind of jived with him.

“And so I think he had mixed emotions once he kind of got on board. And again, I’m going to go back to the paranoia personality trait that he had. So if he’s paranoid about everything, that’s including himself, I think he was super paranoid about how he would be perceived post-WCW. I think that played into a huge part of the trepidation of just getting in there and accepting his age, and maybe his mobility and his skills. Because Randy was a big believer in perception and how the Macho Man was perceived worldwide, and he didn’t want to tarnish it. And I got that.”

