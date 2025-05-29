Jeff Jarrett Thinks Hangman Page Will Dethrone Jon Moxley As AEW World Champion

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about comparing Hangman Page to Larry Bird, Page’s win over Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On comparing Hangman Page to Larry Bird: “There’s just something about that chemistry that I enjoyed. And look, I’ve talked about it a little bit or a lot on this podcast. You know, I’m a huge Larry Bird fan. And you know, there’s different players through the years, but you know the one thing that is tried and true… he made everybody better on the floor. Period. Even his opponents, because his opponents had to play better, or he would absolutely skunk them. I think Hangman has that aura and that charisma and candidly, that talent.”

On Page’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win: “In a lot of ways, I love the outcome for multiple reasons. To talk on Will [Ospreay], he still has this mountain to climb. And when he does, it’s gonna be really sweet. And the picture of him walking into the O2 in London at Forbidden Door as the champion, I could absolutely see, but as it stands now, it’s not gonna happen. But the vision of the Hangman walking down in Texas with his cowboy s**t — I can’t tell you how much I’m gonna be pulling for that guy. Because he’s worked his ass off. Man, when you kind of know his journey and his story both in and out of the ring. He’s a man’s man and he will bust his ass. What is best for business, I truly believe, is when he kicks Moxley’s ass, stands tall, and is the AEW World Champion once again.”

