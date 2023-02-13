wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On How Acclaimed Feud Blurred the Lines Of Reality & Fiction
Jeff Jarrett’s personal life was utilized during his AEW group’s feud with The Acclaimed, and he recently shared his thoughts on the topic. The December 28th episode of AEW Dynamite saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens release a diss track which fired shots at Jarrett and Jay Lethal, including a reference about how Jarrett was failing upward and “stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” That is of course a reference to Jarrett being married to Angle’s ex-wife Karen. The line caused comments from both Karen and Jeff that took issue with the characterization, with Karen in particular suggesting that it crossed a line.
Jarrett appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about the whole situation, noting (per Wrestling Inc):
“Personal issues draw money, and when you have personal issues it has got to be reality-based. To this day there are folks that are not really sure when all lines were blurred a couple of weeks ago. But that is to me, if you’re telling a story, if it’s 100% fiction, your audience knows it, to me it truly is that simple, so you have to blur the lines.”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Want To Be An Onscreen Character, But Would Do It If AEW ‘Needed It’
- Seth Rollins on the Idea That WWE Has a ‘Cutthroat’ Locker Room
- MVP on Wanting to Get The Hurt Business Back Together, Who He Wants to Work With
- Kevin Sullivan Recalls Haku Shaking Off Being Hit With a Cinder Block Thrown From a Roof