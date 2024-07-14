Jeff Jarrett Shares The Most Important Part Of Doing An Invasion Angle

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the lackluster WCW and ECW invasion angle in WWE, the impact of the NWO and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the execution being necessary for an invasion angle: “Execution is everything… When I think back in the territory era, the different kinds of — we’ll call it invasion angles, done correctly. If you really want to think about Randy Savage and how him and Lawler, that feud… Savage stepping into the Memphis Studios, 1960 Union Avenue, people knew that he had ran another promotion. The invasion angle can always be done differently. I think at the end of the day, the most successful invasion angle.

“And I’ll ask you, but I truly think the nWo was — look, it had different twists and turns. But it was an invasion angle. People thought, ‘Okay, here’s a band of folks that all made their name in the WWF at the time, and they’re taking over.’ And it obviously popped a huge number and did massive success. But it just depends on the execution of it all.”

On the notion of theoretically reviving WCW on Netflix: “As much as I would hope and want, and I could get emotionally invested in WCW on Netflix. The reality is that we are 23 years removed from the brand being on television. The NWO still sells a boatload of merchandise but WCW hadn’t sold, to my knowledge, much of anything. A couple of retro shirts here and there, something to that effect. Connie, I just don’t see a tremendous value there.”

