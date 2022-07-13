Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Scott Steiner’s Big Poppa Pump character, Steiner’s transformation into a singles star, in WCW and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on Scott Steiner’s Big Poppa Pump character in WCW: “I’ll say this, the transformation from the Steiner Brothers to the split to going from the dark hair to the bleach blonde – holla if you hear me, the hookup – just all the little things Scott had in his mind to create the persona. I think back and look at different characters develop in WCW. Look, I’m sure he had some input from some folks, but the Big Poppa Pump character is Scottie. That’s him. It was my perception that he created that whole mystique around it. He did a promo in New Orleans, it was a Nitro that he did an in-ring that I didn’t think he had in him. He did a couple of those as a performer that were more than just your hollerin’ and screamin’ crazy man.”

On Steiner’s transformation into a singles star: “Again, he transitioned from the Steiner Brothers. [Rick] and Scott’s promo skills, their tag team promos, had a difference cadence. When he transitioned into a singles star, I thought the transformation – I was a big fan and thought ‘this is really big box office.’ Obviously, his look in unbelievable, and his in-ring work is unbelievable. So, what do we have to do here? Okay, the character is here. And obviously, Scott was well-aware of DX, Rock, and all the characters that were being developed. But in WCW, it took off despite of the machine not really being kind to any talent – it’s just the machine of WCW at the time was not conducive to character development at all.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.