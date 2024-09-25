Jeff Jarrett Sees A Lot Of Potential In Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher As a Team

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Bryan Danielson journey right now: “I’m personally attached to Bryan and the story. And everybody who watches AEW, we know — go back a couple of months ago. And… I had a discussion with somebody, because it’s kind of right up the road for them. But just, that match that me and Bryan had, and his journey to Wembley and the — gosh, picturesque. You know, if you wrote that in fiction, people would not believe it. They’d say, ‘You went a little too far with Bryan capturing the title, all the bells and whistles that went with it, with his wife and children in the ring.’ And just — I don’t say a send-off, but man, what a way to cap that story.”

On the Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher pairing: “I do not see the Tag Titles switching in Arthur Ashe, but obviously I could be way way wrong. But man, Fletcher. As a part of his Aussie Open tag team, I don’t say just good. They are a great tag team. But man, putting him and Ospreay together, I definitely think anything can happen.”

On the Young Bucks: “But you know as a promoter, the Bucks — I’ll say from a character, just hearing their reactions in the arena, they’ve always stole the show and best match of the night, and do things in tag matches that candidly never been done. And their timing and sequencing is off the charts, and it just keeps taking things to the next level.”

