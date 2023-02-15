Jeff Jarrett Still Booked For AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Says He Wants To Wrestle

As previously reported, TNA founder Jerry Jarrett passed away yesterday at the age of 80. His son, Jeff Jarrett, was booked for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and there was some speculation that he might not appear. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan told Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc) that Jarrett still wants to wrestle and will appear on tonight’s show as planned. Jarrett will team with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt against The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass and Orange Cassidy.

Khan said: “Jeff is here in Laredo, Texas today with us. And Jeff has said he wants to wrestle tonight on the show and push forward. And that is such a brave and courageous decision, I think, and we would respect whatever Jeff wants to do.”

Khan also said that Jerry Jarrett was “one of the greatest figures ever in this business. A visionary and one of the greatest promoters ever.”