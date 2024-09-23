Jeff Jarrett Thinks TNA Had The Best Tag Team Division In 2010

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the state of the TNA tag team division in 2010, Motor City Machine Guns, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On TNA’s tag team division in 2010: “We had the Steiners, we had the Dudleys. I could probably go on and on about different established tag teams that had come from WCW or WWF, or whatever it may be. But when you kind of look at the tag team division as it began to develop, and you had America’s Most Wanted and Triple X and different teams. But you talk about the two homegrown teams, it just took time to build. And of course, [James] Storm was with America’s Most Wanted, a great tag team. Alex and Chris were both tag teams. Bobby [Roode] was a part of Team Canada.

“So just as the establishment got going, and we captured kind of lightning in a bottle with Beer Money, because those were two guys that were on singles careers. It just kind of fell in, and it just boom! It took off. And all that was, the name and the personalities — all that was super cool. But when it got down to it, and you saw the Guns vs. Beer Money. And knowing they’re homegrown, and it’s — I’ll call it, four guys that are youthful. Conrad, I mean they tore the house down. Because they had their style of wrestling, which obviously was different to Steiners or different than — you know, the business continues to evolve. And man those guys, I think — I’d love to kind of go back and compare, but I think during there was a time that we had the best tag team wrestling in the world at this point.”

On working with Motor City Machine Guns in TNA: “I got lucky, I got blessed. I mean, just the timing of it all together. And you — you know, you think about it. I just kind of referenced that the X Division, the pillars of that really started ’02 but it wasn’t until ’06 that they really had, ‘Oh, my God, this match main evented a pay-per-view.’ And it absolutely deserved to, and it should have, and the all the kind of accolades that it got. Well, that’s four years. I think this is when the Bucks in a lot of ways hit the national scene for the first time [as Generation Me]. This is pre-Japan, New Japan, and certainly pre-Ring of Honor, if I do all my recollections correctly. And look, really just getting started. And so you do, you take the Bucks, the Guns, and we could go down the list.

“But you know, these two guys from Detroit, Michigan — and I remember Conrad, they used to hold their hands up in the air. And it was like — because I used to, I think I asked Sabin for the first time. I’m like, ‘Now help me understand… Well, that’s Michigan. The state of Michigan is kind of his hand, and he’s pointing to where Detroit is. The two Detroit kids, and it’s pretty cool just to kind of see their career trajectory. And look, timing is everything in this industry. Oh boy, it goes without saying. But man, when you’re — the cream always rises to the top, I’ll just say that. When you’ve got talent, and you really know what you’re doing inside the ring. I mean, to the degree that most people don’t even realize some of the things you’re doing, you’re going to end up on top.”

