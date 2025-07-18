New Report Reveals Netflix Global Views For All WWE Events

A new report has shed some light on WWE’s global viewership for its PPV events, Raw, Smackdown and NXT. Wrestlenomics has the report, which details the viewership for all WWE events on Netflix from January through June of 2025.

WWE’s main roster PPVs average between 1 million views for WWE Night of Champions, up to 3 million for the Royal Rumble. WrestleMania 41 clocked in at 2.4 million views for night one and 2.8 million for night two. Again, these numbers are through June so Night of Champions had only a few days of viewership where the Royal Rumble for example had about five months of viewership, though most views tend to happen right away.

Raw’s total viewership numbers range from a high of 6.9 million for the first episode (again, including views through June) to 1.4 million for the June 30th episode. When seven-day viewership was included, that episode had a total of 2.5 million.

Smackdown, which doesn’t include US viewers due to it airing on USA Network here, ranges from 1 million views to 600,000 with most in the 800,000 to 900,000 range. Every WWE NXT episode garnered between 100,000 and 200,000 viewers, while NXT PPVs range from 500,000 for NXT New Year’s Evil to 200,000 for Battleground.

Variety reported on Thursday that WWE earned “more than 280 million view hours” across all events.

These are specifically Netflix views and do not include Peacock viewing for the PPVs, nor USA Network for Smackdown or The CW for NXT. The view count is determined by taking the total hours watched and dividing by the runtime of the show. The PPV numbers are in full below:

Royal Rumble (February 1): 3 million views

Elimination Chamber (March 1): 1.9 million views

WrestleMania 41 Night One (April 19): 2.4 million views

WrestleMania 41 Night Two (April 20): 2.8 million views

Backlash (May 10): 1.5 million views

Money in the Bank (June 7): 1.6 million views

Night of Champions (June 28): 1 million views

NXT New Year’s Evil (January 7): 500,000 views

NXT Vengeance Day (February 15): 200,000 views

NXT Roadblock (March 11): 300,000 views

NXT Stand & Deliver (April 19): 200,000 views

NXT Battleground (May 25): 200,000 views