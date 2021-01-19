wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Weighs in On Goldberg vs. McIntyre, Mandy Rose vs. Shayna Baszler Clip

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett

– Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre match for the Royal Rumble on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video with his thoughts below:

– WWE posted a clip of Shayna Baszler’s win over Mandy Rose on Raw, which you can check out here:

