Jeff Jarrett Praises WWE For Having Natalya Appear At The NWA Crockett Cup Event

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE having Natalya appear at the NWA Crockett Cup Tournament and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk’s March 3rd WWE Raw promo: “This has the potential to sound so jaded, so I want to be careful how I articulate this. But 38 years actively in the business, but the Monday night car rides and having a hot show and hearing the stories — and this is where it sounds jaded. ‘Oh, it’s wrestling 101.’ When you have an Elimination Chamber, when you have a big show, a big moment, you better make sure you pour the gas on because you’ve got to get to the next big — in this case, not pay-per-view, but a premium live event.

“So, seeing Punk cut that promo, and the wordsmithing of it. It’s — for lack of a better word Conrad, it’s how it’s done. People walk away from that and say, ‘Oh man, that was real.’ Yeah, there were some comments in there, and that’s where the beauty of this business [lies]. It’s professional wrestling, maybe I should say at its finest when you have that kind of in-depth, emotionally charged promo. And it never gets old, and it’s plugging the players. But yes, Phil Brooks tore the house down with his promo.”

On WWE having Natalya appear at the NWA Crockett Cup Tournament: “Man, the business continues to evolve, and you know that as well as I do. It’s — you know, Natalya’s not second generation, she’s third generation… [it’s] checking all the boxes. So a WWE talent, no matter how you slice and dice it, is certainly going to be a top-three highlight of an independent promotion that weekend. That’s kind of dominating market share, is what I was trying to get out. I just think it’s a smart move.”

