Jeopardy Contestant Uses Steiner Math to Hype ‘Greatest of All-Time’ Tournament

November 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeopardy is set to host its “Greatest of All Time” tournament next year and if Steiner Math is a category, James Holzhauer has the edge to win. Holzauer, who holds the single-game winnings record on the long-running reality show and took in a total of $2.46 million for a 32-show win streak, is set to face off against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in January for the GOAT title and took to Twitter today for a riff on the infamous 2008 Scott Steiner promo. You can see his posts below.

The posts play off the famous promo from Impact where Steiner was set to face Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle in a three-way match, and hyped it with the use of wildly applications of math and percentages, as you can see blow:

