Jeopardy Contestant Uses Steiner Math to Hype ‘Greatest of All-Time’ Tournament

Jeopardy is set to host its “Greatest of All Time” tournament next year and if Steiner Math is a category, James Holzhauer has the edge to win. Holzauer, who holds the single-game winnings record on the long-running reality show and took in a total of $2.46 million for a 32-show win streak, is set to face off against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in January for the GOAT title and took to Twitter today for a riff on the infamous 2008 Scott Steiner promo. You can see his posts below.

See, normally if you go one on one with another @Jeopardy contestant, you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But I'm a genetic freak and I'm not normal! So you got a 25%, AT BEST, at beat me. Then you add @bradrutter to the mix, your chances of winning drastic go down. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 18, 2019

So @KenJennings, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning the GOAT. But then you take my 75% chance of winning, if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning the GOAT. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 18, 2019

The posts play off the famous promo from Impact where Steiner was set to face Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle in a three-way match, and hyped it with the use of wildly applications of math and percentages, as you can see blow: