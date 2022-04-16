Jeremy’s AEW Rampage Review 4.15.22  

Hello AEW viewers! It’s Friday night and we have an extra-early episode of AEW Rampage to watch! I’m Jeremy Thomas and thanks to the NBA Playoffs, Rampage is taking place early this week so instead of the ever-wonderful Lee Sanders, y’all are gonna have to settle for me. We have a big show tonight as the AEW World Championship is on the line in a Texas Deathmatch, while in other bouts the Gunn Club will take on the Blackpool Combat Club and Rubo Soho will take on Robyn Renegade in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier. It should be an eventful show, so let’s jump right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re kicking off tonight’s show with the trios match!

Gunn Club vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Yuta starts off against Austin and they lock up before things quickly turn into brawling, with Austin getting a shot in. They go into the ropes and Austin trips Yuta then goes for the flipping neckbreaker, but Yuta flips him over and begins manipulating the wrist. Austin tags in Colton, who sends Yuta into the corner and goes for a dropkick, but Yuta blocks it and wraps Colton up for some ground and pound followed by a Figure 8. He tags in Danielson, who kicks the leg.

Danielson sets Colton up and pulls him back into the Romero special, holding Colton up for a bit and then wrenching his face followed by some forearms. Colton gets free and tags in Billy! They stare off and then get into it, Gunn backs Danielson into the corner and whips him into the ring. He goes for the splash but Danielson moves, lays in some chops and hits a charging high knee. He charges in again and Gunn clotheslines him as we go to a PIP break.

We’re back as Danielson fights out of a hold by Colton Gunn and comes off the ropes, but gets knocked down for a two-count. Austin in and he nails Danielson, Danielson fights back but gets whipped into the corner. He charges in but gets drop toe-held into the bottom turnbuckle! Both men are down, Danielson tags in Mox! Colton in, Moxley in hot and hits a German suplex to Colton and then nails Austin. Austin into the ropes, back elbow and Mox with a lariat on Colton in the corner. They go up top, Moxley lays in the shots to the back and hits a superplex! Kick to the gut to both sons, Double DDT!

Mox charges in at Colton in the corner but eats a boot, Billy tags in and starts off strong but gets clothesline down. Yuta tagged in, crossbody off the top, cover for two before it’s broken up. Chaos deolves and Mox and Danielson send Austin and Colton to the outside, they go to dive but Billy Gunn clotheslines them down. Yuta and Billy stare off, the crowd is chanting and Yuta launches punches but gets slammed down, cover for two.

Billy grabs Yuta and picks him up, kick to the gut, he goes for the Famouser but Yuta blocks it, roll-up for three!

Winner: Blackpool Combat Club (9:05)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great, hot match to start things off. I would have liked Yuta to get a somewhat stronger win than a roll-up, but that’s a minor complaint at worst.

The Butcher vs. Barrett Brown

Shawn Spears is on commentary for this match. Brown tries to hit a dropkick to start the match to no effect and he launches into a series of punches which do nothing. Butcher wails on Brown and keeps smacking him down. He sends Brown into the corner for a big clothesline, then picks him up for a powerbomb that ends it.

Winner: The Butcher (0:52)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP other guy.

* Dustin Rhodes is backstage and talks about how Rampage is kicking ass right now. He says it seems like he’s been on One Last Ride for a long time, and says he took Lance Archer out of the top five and proved he still has it, which didn’t sit well with Archer. He knows they aren’t done, but he has something special by issuing a challenge to someone special. It’s a dream match of his, with bucket list written all over it. He’s challenging CM Punk to a match on Dynamite next week. He knows they’ll blow the roof off it and urges Punk to accept.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Suby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

Ruby and Robyn circle and lock up, Robyn sends Soho into the corner and then slaps her after the break. Soho with a waistlock, Renegade breaks it and shoves her. They go to lock up but Roby with a wristlock, reversed by Robyn but Ruby flips out of it only to get slammed to the mat by her hair.

Soho starts chopping at Robyn and delivers multiple headbutts, she catches a charging Robyn for an anklesweep. Back elbow in the corner and she goes for a rana, but Renegade blocks it, pushes Soho up and kicks her in the head. Cover for two.

Renegade grabs Soho and puts her in a camel clutch, and we’re going to PIP break.

We’re back with Soho going for a back suplex, Renegade blocks it with elbows but Soho pushes her into the ropes and then hits the suplex. Soho with a clothesline and a back elbow, she launches into slaps and kicks, then a kick to the head off the ropes. Soho charges in, Robyn moves, back elbow by Ruby and she drives Robyn into the second turnbuckle. The ref breaks it up, Renegade rolls out and it’s TWIN MAGIC TIME with Robyn’s sister Charlotte.

Roby puts Charlotte on the mat and goes up top, Renegade gets the knees up, then puts Ruby on her shoulders — and Soho counters out! Charlotte rolls out and goes under the ring, Robyn comes up from behind with a roll-up for two.

Robyn with a kick attempt, blocked, knee by Soho and her finisher for three.

Winner: Ruby Soho (8:22)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Twin Magic is always goofy as shit, though it wasn’t handled too badly here. Soho was the obvious choice for the win, and the match was perfectly fine.

* We get a preview of the matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite including Tony Khan’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT (again), followed by Rampage announcements.

* Mark Henry interviews Cole and Page about tonight’s show. Page says Cole has been a thorn in his side for far too long, but he should have been writing his will because Hangman ends Page’s obsession and chase, and maybe his entire career. Cole says he’s going to destroy him and prove to the world that he’s a better man than Adam Page. It’s time for the main event — as we go to break.

AEW World Championship Texas Deathmatch

Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

Hangman is chucking chairs into the ring before the match even starts. He gets in Cole’s face in the corner before the ref backs him off. Bell rings and they stare off, with Page picking up a chair and Cole picking up the other. They both swing and dodge before Page connects with Cole’s back. Cole to the outside, he kicks Page as he comes out and grabs his chair but Page kicks the chair into Cole’s face and lays in punches on the ground. Page sends Cole into the barricade, then into the ring steps.

Cole crawls around as Page stalks him and hits a punch, then goes to the timekeeper’s table. Cole is sent into the table and Page goes to piledrive him, but Cole escapse. He kicks Hangman in the jaw but gets decked into the crowd, and that’s where they’re fighting!

Page decks Cole and then follows him up toward the nosebleed seats. He grinds his boot into Cole’s, then calls for a beer! He gets one, decks Cole with it and chugs it! Cole stumbles down toward the floor and Page follows, chasing him toward the ringside area.

They’re back in the ring and Page nails Cole with a couple of shots, then grabs the chair. Page up top, but Cole is ready — but still gets hit (kind of) by a moonsault. Page sets the chair in the corner and sends Cole headfirst into it! Cole on the outside, and Page sets the chair down for a quick seat. The ref starts the count, and Cole is busted open at this point but he gets up at eight. Page kicks Cole and goes down to assault him as we go to PIP break.

During the break, Cole got control of the match on the outside and is then clotheslined Page off the chair on the inside. He has a chain wrapped around the top rope and he’s standing over Page, who fires back with punches and hits a spinning punch that sends Cole to his knees. He goes off the ropes but gets clotheslined by the chain! Cole sets up chairs in the center of the ring back to back and goes to get Hangman — who grabs him on his shoulders, but Cole down and a kick sends Page into the chair! Superkick blocked, Page with a DVD ONTO THE CHAIRS!

Page with a kick to Cole and he goes outside, bringing more chairs into the ring. A lot of them. He comes inside and piles the chairs on each other, but Cole with a kick to the gut. He goes for the Panama Sunrise but PAGE WITH THE DEAD EYE! The ref starts the count (Taz forgot and called for the cover), and Cole gets to his feet on the outside while Page gets up in the ring. Page goes up top, moonsault AND COLE SUPERKICKS HIM! Cole calls for the count to start, Page gets to his feet at seven and gets in the ring.

Cole up top, he hits the Panama Sunrise! The ref counts again, and Page is now busted open from the mouth. Page gets to his feet at nine. Cole is pissed and he goes to the apron, sending Page into the turnbuckle. He goes up to the top and pulls Page up with him for a Super Panama Sunrise, but Page blocks it and fires off with punches. They’re both up top — Exploder suplex across the ring, with Cole hitting the chairs back first!

The ref starts the count, Page is up first and he sets a chair up in the ring, then grabs Cole and sets him on it. He goes to head to the ropes, Cole grabs him and gets an elbow for his troubles. Cole grabs him again and gets decked, and Page sets a chair down across from Cole! He tells Cole to hit him and they begin clubbering! Trading blows, the chairs go away, shot by Cole, rolling lariat by Page. Enzuigiri by Cole and a kick by Page, Page goes out for the Buckshot lariat but gets superkicked! Cole says Page will never beat him or Omega and is a joke of a champion, and PAGE WITH THE BUCKSHOT LARIAT when Cole goes for a chair!

Page has the belt off, he ties Cole to the top rope as Cole begs “No, no!” Page goes under the ring and comes out with a barbed wire chair. He brings it into the ring and grabs it, preparing to take aim — but he holds off!

Page looks conflicted and then tosses the chair aside, untying Cole — and eats a low blow! Cole with a kick to the head and another, he comes off the ropes and EATS A LARIAT! Page rips some barbed wire off, wraps it around his arm. Cole with a superkick sends Page through the ropes, Cole goes for an apron Panama Sunrise but Page with a lariat! He wraps Cole’s head in the barbed wire — DEAD EYE THROUGH THE TABLE! The ref is counting, it’s over!

Winner: Hangman Page (20:10)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: These two got all the time they needed and while it didn’t have a PPV-level atmosphere, they fought like it was and it shows. This did everything it needed to and while I think the blading was a bit too obvious here, I have no other complaints at all. Great match and a necessary win for Page so he can presumably move onto his next feud.

And with that, we’re done for the night!