Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.3.23  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, with you as always, and we're out of 2022 with a new year ahead of us! 2022 was a hell of a year in wrestling, and I imagine 2023 has a lot of twists and turns to offer as well. Tonight's NXT is the final build to next week's New Year's Evil as Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller come face to face ahead of their match next week. Plus, Alba Fyre will battle Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, Apollo Crews takes on Carmelo Hayes, Axiom faces Trick Williams and more. NXT always does its best to deliver on its go-home shows, so hopefully they can keep that going tonight.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We start off with a recap video looking back at NXT’s 2022 including Roxy and Bron’s title wins, the arrival of the likes of Pretty Deadly & Alba Fyre, the Schism, Tony D’Angelo’s run, the Cora and Roxy feud, Apollo Crews’ arrival, and various high spots. Great work by the production team as always.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center — and here comes Melo and Trick for our first match.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

Crews and Melo circle to start and we go into a headlock by Crews, he’s off the ropes and runs over Melo a couple of times, leapfrogs him and nails a dropkick. Headlock to Melo, it turns into an Irish whip and Melo with a springboard crossbody on Crews. In the corner, Melo puts Crews in the ropes and hits a springboard legdrop for one.

Big chop by Melo, Crews in the corner and Melo with shots and a chop but Crews fights back and backs Melo into another corner. Melo stops the momentum with a kick, but Crews picks him up for a very delayed vertical suplex drop. He jumps to the apring for a slingshot senton, splash in the corner and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two.

Chop by Crews to Melo, they jockey for position in the corner and Melo with a shot to Crews. He takes over and goes for a back suplex but Crews flips out of it and hits a couple German suplexes. Melo counters out of the third but Crews with an overhead belly-to-belly, followed by a clothesline out of the ring and a dive over the top as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Melo has Crews in a front facelock but gets backed into the corner. They break and Melo shoves Crews, who charges in but gets put on the apron. He jumps a cheap shot by Trick but gets knocked out of the ring by Hayes. Melo outside and rolls Crews in, cover for one.

Melo puts Crews’ leg in the ropes to work it over and then starks stomping away at it until Crews is on the mat. Melo picks Crews up, Irish whip into the corner reversed, Crews runs in but Melo trips him. Standing powerbomb and cover right into a single-leg crab on Crews! Crews is powering out, but Melo cinches it in.

Crews flips Melo over, Melo holds on but gets kicked away. Melo tries to go back to the knee but Crews with an enzuigiri to take him down. Both men slow to get up, they’re trading blows and Crews knocks Melo down, big kick and a clothesline. Irish whip, Melo slips over, BACKSTABBER. Leaping lariat by Crews off the ropes! He blocks another kick in the corner for an enzuigiri and goes up top with Melo — SUPERPLEX! Crews covers for two.

Crews grabs Melo and goes to put him on his shoulders, Melo hits a pump kick but Crews fires back! Melo with a big cutter, he goes up top for the Rocker Dropper but Crews moves. Crews with a Blockbuster DDT, cover for two and a half!

Both men struggle to their feet on opposite sides of the ring, Trick is up on the apron and he pulls Melo out of trouble. Crews takes over, gorilla press and he goes for a moonsault but Melo moves! He takes out Crews and goes up top, Rocker Dropper for three.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (14:28)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Fantastic match between these two to start the show off very hot. There was some decent psychology and both men looked really strong; they worked well against each other.

After the match, Axiom is here and dives off the top onto Melo and Trick! They bail to the outside and Axiom dives into them on the floor as we go to break.

Axiom vs. Trick Williams

We start in progress, which I never ever hate with every fiber of my soul. Trick in control of Axiom until the latter fights out of a hold, but Trick floors Axiom with a hard shot. He goes for a chop in the corner but Axiom dodges and nails Trick. Axiom takes aim at Trick in the corner, but Trick comes out and lays Axiom out.

Off the ropes, Axiom with a front dropkick to stop Trick up short. Axiom with strikes and an Irish whip, dropkick to Trick and then a leaping kick in the corner. Up top for Axiom with a crossbody for two, right into an armbar attempt. Trick tries to block it, but Axiom gets full extension and Trick quickly gets his foot on the ropes.

Trick comes out with a quick kick to the head and a takedown for two. He lies in wait and goes for a spinning punch, but Axiom with a hard right followed by the Golden Ratio for three.

Winner: Axiom (3:15)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: As good as what we could see of a three-minute match could be.

Trick grabs Axiom after the match and Melo runs him over. Melo and Trick stomp down Axiom in the corner anc Crews comes out for the save.

* The New Day are backstage when The Dyad come up and say that they’ve been avoiding them as the biggest threat to their titles. Xavier says it’s because they look like Texas Chainsaw Massacre extras, and Kofi says he thought they’d need a permission slip from Daddy. Joe Gacy says there’s no leadership in the Dyad and Kofi thinks he knows family, but they’re a real family unlike theirs. Kofi says his problem is with Joe Gacy and they can solve it tonight. Gacy says beating Kofi will only make the Schism stronger, and they walk off.

* We get a recap of Dijak dragging Stacks away and Wes Lee retaining the NA Championship. We then get a vignette of Stacks from last Wednesday handcuffed to a chair when Dijak walks in and puts a tape in. Dijak says that Stacks is probably regretting charging into his locker room; Stacks says he does what the Don asks. Dijak respects loyalty but disrespecting him will never go unanswered.

Dijak says he’s the face of fear in NXT and doubles Stacks over with a body shot. Stacks says to be a man and uncuff him, and they’ll settle it in the ring. Dijak says he plans on it and this is just the beginning. He takes out the tape, leaves the key and leaves.

* Earlier today, Drew Gulak is teaching Chase U some moves when Andre Chase comes in, not pleased. Drew says he wanted to see what Charlie Dempsey was talking about regarding his students being soft

Dijak vs. Stacks

It’s a slugfest to start it off, with Stacks coming in hard with the shots. He grabs Dijak’s leg and dodges a punch, but Dijak hits a hard rib shot to Stacks. Off the ropes and a hard knee from Dijak, cover for two.

Dijak with mounted punches and another cover for two. Dijak lays into Stacks’ back and cover for two again. Stacks is trying to crawl away but Dijak grabs his leg, stands up and just stomps away at Stacks’ chest. Dijak picks Stacks up, standing backbreaker and he flings Stacks across the ring! Cover for two.

Stacks in the corner now as Tony yells at him, Dijak charges in but Stacks moves and he hits the corner hard. Stacks with charging Euro uppercuts, he comes running in once more and eats a big boot! Cover for two. Dijak is frustrated now, he picks Stacks up and knees him in the ribs, Stacks drops and rolls Dijak up for two. Dijak grabs Stacks, bounces him off the ropes, TKO for three.

Winner: Dijak (3:43)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match that was an extended squash, but Stacks showed some fire.

Dijak goes to attack Stacks after the bell but Tony comes in for the save and sends Dijak out of the ring. He gets on the mic and says Dijak wishes he had the heart Stacks does. He challenges Dijak to a match for next week and Dijak says it’s on.

* McKenzie is backstage with Ora Mensah and asks what’s up for 2023. Mensah says he’s diving in headfirst this year and Javi comes in and says 2023 will be the year of Big Body Javi, and he’s releasing his own Christmas album. McKenzie says he’s a little late but Javi says that anyone can release a Christmas album during Christmas. Ora says it’s cringe and after he’s done with Javi, he won’t be singing.

* Toxic Attraction are out here and will speak next!

* Gigi says Toxic Attraction is, was, and will be the biggest women’s faction NXT has ever seen. They’re leaving 2022 in the past and all eyes are on Gigi and Jacy now. Gigi promises to push the envelope even more this eyar. Jacy says they’re bonded by battle scars and don’t do stupid New Year’s Resolutions; they do revenge. And they are only concerned about one woman: Roxy. She says they’re rebuilding the Toxic Empire brick by brick.

Here comes Indi Hartwell! She says she’s sick of hearing about TA and thought it was the last of them when Roxy won the title. She says it’s time for new blood in the division and that starts with her. Cora Jade comes through the crowd and says that Indi is complaining: what’s new? No one cares about Indi or wants her to be women’s champion.

And here’s Nikkita! Nikkita says Cora’s ego is too big for the building and all she deserves is a kick to the face. She agrees that it’s time for new blood in the divison and —

Here’s Zoey, of course, who asks if Nikkita has more important things to do like showing her assets off on Instagram. She says Roxy’s reign will be short, so —

Here’s Wendy and she says they don’t need to insult Nikkita. She doesn’t like Cora but she doesn’t call her a narcissistic bitch. Thea Hail is here and calls for a girl fight! The brawl begins! Alba Fyre comes out and Isla Dawn attacks her — we now have the full women’s roster brawling!

And here comes Roxy! She appears on the stage and says they don’t need to fight each other — because she was told next week there will be a 20-woman battle royal with the winner being the first woman to face her for the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Day. She wishes everyone luck — and the brawl begins anew!

* Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have gone to the backstage area, and Alba throws Isla into the garage door. Isla fires back as we go to break.

* We’re back and Alba & Isla are still fighting in the warehouse. No idea of the match has “begun” yet, but I’m assuming no so RIP timekeeping. Isla mocks Alba and lays her own, throwing her against a big X. She hits Alba in the back but Alba turns it around and bodyslams Isla into the X before officials try to break it up. ALba throws Isla into equipment, Isla throws something at Alba but Fyre slams Isla into a cart and swings with a pip, but Isla dodges and throws a garbage can into Alba’s head.

Isla grabs a pipe and talks shit, but Alba pushes the pipe into Isla’s gut and then tries to tip ladders onto Isla, though she moves out of the way. Isla is climbing up over stacked equipment and Alba follows. They trade blows up high, Isla goes for the eyes but Alba fires back with punches and Alba knocks Isla off the top onto chairs! Oddicials tend to Isla as Alba walks over, grabs her and puts her in a rolly chair, pushing her along. Isla blocks it so Alba decks her, then grabs a garbage lid and smashes it over Isla’s back.

Alba puts Isla in a wheelbarrow and rolls her into the ringside area, dumping her! She sends Isla into the ringpost and then the commentary table before rolling her into the ring and grabbing a chair. They’re in the ring and we have a match.

Extreme Resolution Match

Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre

Isla and Alba fight over the chair, and Alba shoves Isla into the corner. She goes for a suplex onto the chair but Isla blocks it and suplexes Alba into the corner. Cover for two. Alba gets a shot on Isla, but Isla puts Alba’s hand on the mat and stomps hard on it! Alba takes a chair to the gut, Isla swings but Alba blocks it. Repeated punches to Isla and then a chop off the ropes.

Alba grabs Isla but she rolls out, kick to Dawn and a Fyre Bomb, cover for two. Fyre grabs a chair and smashes it over Isla’s back, she sets it on Dawn and goes up top… and Isla throws the chair right into Alba’s face as we go to PIP break!

We’re back and Isla is using a wrench on Alba’s fingers. Yeouch. Alba throws Isla off and decks her, Isla fires back and they’re trading blows now. Isla doubles Alba over but Alba fires back and nails a front suplex, followed by a kick to the head. She goes again, Isla ducks and covers for two. Fyre with an immediate superkick sending Alba out of the ring and she dives through the ropes onto Dawn!

Both women slow to get up, but Fyre is up first and she goes under the ring for a table. The crowd likes it. The table is set up, Alba lays into Isla and goes for a Fyre Bomb on the table but Isla slips out and sends Fyre into the steps. Isla smashes Alba’s hand into the toolbox! She goes to smash a hammer on top of the box but Alba gets her hand free in time and nails Fyre.

They jockey for position around the table, Fyre counters an inverted DDT into a shot to the head and sets Isla on the table. Fyre goes up top and Isla is smiling as she watches! Swanton off the table, the table didn’t break and that looked painful! Fyre Bomb through the table, Alba rolls Dawn into the ring and covers for three.

Winner: Alba Fyre (9:37)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Either you like this kind of match or not. In terms of the nature of the bout, it was executed very well. It plays into storylines I assume, and I’m intrigued to see where Alba goes next.

* McKenzie asks Grayson Waller about tonight’s segment and Waller says that he’s been aligning his mind and vision over the past week and is ready for Bron. He says he turned Bron back into “Hulk Smash!” guy. He says Bron may have that dog in him, but that doesn’t make him immune to the Grayson Waller Effect.

* We get a vignette looking at Indus Sher’s history. They say they’re global figures but get no respect in the US. The only way they’ll get respect is by destroying the Creed Brothers. The Creeds say that they aren’t stepping stones for anyone and they chose the wrong team to target. Indus Sher say they waited until the Creeds were at 100% and the Creeds say respect is earned.

Ora Mensah vs. Javier Bernal

Javi attacks before the bell but Ora turns it around. Javi takes it to Ora after the bell rings and nails a shot to the back. Ora fights back but Javi with a back suplex, cover for one. Ora sent into the corner and Javi off the ropes with a bulldog, cover for two. Javi stomps the back of Ora’s head, Ora fights back but gets decked. Irish whip into a hard back elbow from Javi, another cover for two.

Front facelock by Javi but Ora escapes and lays in a few uppercuts. He catches Javi but Javi with back elbows followed by a DDT for two. Javi grabs Ora by the hair and talks shit, he gets him in a fireman’s carry but Ora elbows out. Javi with a power bomb but Ora counters with a backdrop. Big clothesline by Ora, he goes off on Javi. Irish whip countered, springboard moonsault by Ora and then a flipping kick. Ora gets sent onto the apron and he catches Javi for a submission in the ropes for four. Takedown to Javi, charging spinning heel kick in the corner for three.

Winner: Ora Mensah (3:48)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: A fine squash match, not much more to it.

* Briggs, Jensen, and Fallon are ready for what’s coming in 2023 when Kiana walks up. She’s not there to fight; she wants congratulates Fallon and says she’s holding up her end of the bargain. She tells Fallon good luck in the battle royal and tells Jensen to text her. “You know I will,” he says.

* We get the video from the NXT Anonymous Twitter account, and an official statement says it was sent to the NXT account.

Andre Chase vs. Drew Gulak

Drew and Chase circle and lockup, Chase with a wristlock and Drew goes to the ropes for the break. CLean break and a handshake before they lockup again, Gulak takes Chase down and locks in a leg but Chase back to his feet. Gulak goes for a crossface chickenwing and Chase gets the ropes, another handshake.

Gulak with a wristlock, they go into the counterwrestling sequence and Chase into the corner, he goes up and over a charging Drew and armdrags him. Headlock by Chase but Drew with a back suplex, right into an elbowlock as Charlie Dempsey, watching in the back, takes off his sling and heads away from the camera.

Gulak with a suplex and bridge for two. They’re back up, Chase with a headlock, he goes into the ropes and hits a dropkick to the knee, Chase with a Russian legsweep and Chase U stomps! He goes for a figure four, Gulak tries to block it but he locks it on. Gulak gets to the ropes to break it, Chase offers a handshake and Drew decks him!

Gulak with fists to Chase and then he runs him over. Bodyslam into the ropes and a Gu-Lock, Chase taps.

Winner: Drew Gulak (4:27)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid little technical wrestling match with some decent character work.

* McKenzie asks Wes Lee about his 2022, and he says it was more than a whirlwind. McKenzie says Dijak and Tony aren’t going anywhere, and Lee says they’re making cases for the title but want to fight each other more, and he can’t wait to see them beat the hell out of them. He says he needs a front row seat and whoever gets the dub gets an NA Title shot.

Kofi Kingston vs. Joe Gacy

Kofi with a waistlock early but Gacy knocks him down and runs him over. They go into the ropes, Kofi with a dropkick and cover for one. Wristlock by Gacy, who sends Kofi into the corner and Kofi goes up to the top to run over Gacy.

Kick to Gacy in the corner and he goes up top, Ava Raine crotches Kofi on the ropes with the ref’s back turned. Superplex by Gacy and a cover for two. Gacy stomps at Kofi and hits an elbow to the head, he yells at Kofi and knocks him to the mat. Gacy picks Kofi up and decks him, Irish whip but Kofi leaps onto the corner and leaps onto Gacy.

Gacy turns it around again, grabbing Kofi for a backbreaker. He climbs atop Kofi and rains blows to Kofi’s back before locking in a chinlock. Kofi gets to his feet and he snapmares Gacy off, then hits a superkick. Both men slow to get up, Kofi clotheslines Gacy down and then hits a dropkick. decks Gacy in the corner, goes to the second rope and drops off onto Gacy for a two-count.

Kick to Gacy and a double legdrop in the center of the ring! He goes for Trouble in Paradise, Gacy dodges and hits a DDT for two. Gacy gets Kofi on his shoulders, Kofi slips off the back and nails a swinging legsweep for two.

Kofi going up top as the Dyad get on the apron, he knocks Reid down and gets nailed by Gacy. Woods gets the Dyad’s attention and Kofi leaps onto them, but back in the ring he goes for the spinning uranage. Kofi dodges, Trouble in Paradise, pin.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (5:22)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Kofi can make anyone look good, including Gacy. That’s what happened here.

* Drew Gulak tells Hank Walker backstage that a win is a win, and Charlie Dempsey walks in and says next week it’s on. Gulak says Walker will rip Dempsey’s arm out of his socket, and leaves with Hank.

* The New Day roll up on Pretty Deadly, who say there’s one last thing they can’t do. Elton says he’s done with this, and Kip says they’ll run the gauntlet and face the top three tag teams to prove they are worthy of a title shot.

* We get a vignette for someone in a dress as a countdown happens.

Set For Next Week’s New Year Evil:

– NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

– 20 Women NXT Women’s Title Contender’s #1 Battle Royal

– Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

* It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect! Waller says no one fill forget tonight because it’s the final public appearance of Bron as NXT Champion. He goes for the Instagram comments and says in one week he saves NXT and claims the richest prize here. He tells everyone to put their paws together for Bron, whose music interrupts him.

Bron comes out as Waller takes a seat. Waller says Bron interrupted before he could give a big introduction and says welcome, Bron-Bron. Waller says inside Bron wants to rip his head off, but Bron isn’t sure about that; we’ll see.

Waller asks Bron what it felt like to play Goldberg in “the spear heard around the world.” Waller asks how he could fall for it, and Bron says Waller outsmarted him for sure. Waller tries to dig at Bron, but Bron says the memes are pretty funny and a point for Waller. Waller says the point value is him 2 million, Bron nothing. Bron just smiles and says “yep.”

Waller asks where the Bron that wants to spear his head off is, because if he’s not there it will just be a coronation. Bron says Waller’s good, smart, and crafty and Waller tells everyone to shut up because the future former NXT Champion is going to speak.

Bron says what separates Waller from everyone else is getting under peoples’ skin. And the best possible compliment he can give Grayson is he’s outsmarting everyone and is better than everyone. Bron says let’s talk about Waller’s viral moments like WarGames jumping off the cage, hitting Gargano with a chair, or jumping off the ladder at Stand & Deliiver. Blinding Apollo Crews. To Bron, those are distractions. He knows Waller will give it his best shot, but he’s going to leave still the NXT Champion. And that in a nutshell is the Grayson… Waller… Effect. Waller feels disrespected and calls Bron an overrated champion who only did one thing: steal his dad’s gimmick. Bron and Waller go face to face, Bron smiles and says he doesn’t give a damn what Waller says, he’ll see him next week.

Waller tries once more and gets decked, then powerslammed. Waller leaves the ring, Bron grabs Waller’s phone and leaps OVER the ropes onto Waller! Bron poses over Waller and drops the phone.

And with that, we’re done for the night!