Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 10.4.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, back as always, and we have a busy show ahead of us tonight. For starters, Alba Fyre will join forces with Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark to take on Toxic Attraction, while Andre Chase and Von Wagner will compete for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. In less exciting news, Wendy Choo will battle Lash Legend. But we also have The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as Pretty Deadly's giving their "State of the Commonwealth" address about the tag team championships. Oh, and the Brawling Brutes will appear, so that should be fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And as reported minites ago we have a new look arena. Wade is here with Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah as Vic Joseph is on his honeymoon (or in Wade’s description, “stuck in immigration”).

* Pretty Deadly are out here in royal outfits complete with wigs. They bang the gavels and Kip calls for order, bringing the address into session. Lord Elton Prince, OBE and Sir Kip Wilson are in session. They call for order and Kip asks if they look delicious. Elton says they’re the tastiest snacks in WWE and do a sideplate check.

Kip says once upon a time, brave pilgrims came from the UK to the USA and made it a better place. They’re the top of the tag team division and two-time (two-time) tag team champions, ruling with complete impunity. However, there’s an issue with growth beneath them and are looking for competent challengers. But the problem is, they’ve already beat everyone! Briggs and Jenson beat Gallus last week, but they have their number: 1-800-UGLY-DENIM. They take shots at Edris and Malik as well as The Creeds, and then shudder about The Dyad who creep them out.

Elton says they have no choice: it’s come to this. He decrees in front of the NXT Commonwealth that the two-time Tag Team Champions be awarded the titles forever. And ever, and ever —

AND HERE COME THE BRAWLING BRUTES! Butch and Ridge are back, and Ridge is interrupted by Bruiserweight chants. Ridge says PD mocked Sheamus, so they’re here to find out how tough they really are face-to-face. PD say they were hacked and it was Kevin Nash — no, Kevin Patrick. No, Kevin Owens! The Brutes charge the ring but Ridge holds Butch back and says all PD do is talk about how great they are. Tonight they have to prove it, because it’s Fight Night! Butch and Ridge attack PD and dump them from the ring. Looks like we have a match tonight.

Oh wait — here comes Melo for his match, with Trick by his side. Melo takes on Ora Mensah next.

* Earlier today, Toxic Attraction showed up in the parking lot and were assaulted by Alba Fyre, who beat up Gigi and Jacy while kidnapping Mandy Rose. We have a #1 contender’s match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight between Dolan/Jayne and Nikkita/Zoey.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ora Mensah

Hayes shoves Ora to start, then does it again while talking shit. Ora with a wristlock, Melo reverses, Ora flips up and kicks Melo and then locks in an elbowlock. More counterwrestling, Melo into the corner and gets somersault flipped on, Melo back to the ground but gets up and knees Ora, slamming him down but Ora right back up! Dropkick to Melo. Leaping rana by Ora, followed by a suplex and cover for two.

Ora goes for a sliding dropkick, Melo is pulled to safety but Ora leaps over onto him. Melo back in the ring, Ora goes up but gets caught, slammed into the ringpost and then a LEAPING APRON DDT by Melo! Ora rolled in, cover for two.

Melo gets Ora up, into the ropes and he drops Ora throat-first into them. Ora fighting back but takes a chop to the chest, Melo goes for a kick but Ora rolls him up for two — Melo with a quick kick to the head. Off the ropes for a springboard forearm, cover for two.

Melo lays in the beating to Mensah and yanks on his neck. Mensah gets to his feet, Melo goes for the corner but gets yanked down so he headbutts the second turnbuckle. Mensah back up, punches and chops and an Irish whip — body drop! Forearms to Melo and a high release German suplex — Pele kick! Sprinboard moonsault! Mensah lies in wait and charges in — Melo moves out of the corner and Trick gets taken out. Melo wipes out Mensah and goes up top for the top rope Rocker Dropper and the pin.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (5:34)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great match for the time it got. Mensah looked great but Melo needed the win after a rough couple of weeks, so the result makes sense.

Melo says he’s staying out to see who qualifies for his ladder match as it’s time for Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner.

* We get a recap of Damon Kemp’s assault of Brutus Creed last week with the steel chair. Earlier today, Brutus is being checked out and is pissed. The doctor says he can’t clear him and Duke Hudson walks in and says “Who’s crying this week?” He just wanted to see what 10 chair shots looks like. Julius talks back and a match is made for tonight.

NXT North American Ladder Match Qualifier

Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

Lockup to start, Von takes over with fists and slams Chase into the corner. Repeated shoulders to the gut and a back elbow. Chase gets some space and ducks a big boot, he snaps the leg down on his shoulder and lays in some shots, but Wagner levels him with a shot and then slams him head-first into the mat. Wagner with a leaping stomp and then a boot choke for four.

Wagner charges in with a big boot but Chase catches it for a dragon screw. Wagner gets up and grabs Chase for an Exploder suplex, then whips him into the corner. He comes in for a high knee but Andre moves, comes off the ropes and dropkicks the knee. Fists by Chase, side Russian legsweep and Chase U stomps! Robert Stone is on the apron to distract but Thea Hail gets him on her shoulders. He comes down, is distracted by Bodhi and Thea bodyslams Stone!

Wagner nails Chase from behind but Chase rolls him up for two — BIG BOOT by Von right after. Modified Olympic slam gets three.

Winner: Von Wagner (3:35)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was a match. Not good, not bad, just a match.

After the match, Wes Lee LEAP attacks Melo! Officials separate them and Melo runs away.

* Sanga and Nathan Frazer are backstage and Sanga says it should be him going to Halloween Havoc. Frazer gets it and says he evened the score in his series with Axiom, and he can get the win next week. Sanga says he hopes Frazer wins. Frazer walks off and VEER HAS COME! HE CAME!

* Lash Legend talks trash to Wendy Choo before their match.

* Earlier today, Grayson Waller showed up to prep for his show and told Security to make sure that Apollo Crews doesn’t get involved in the segment.

Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

Lash attacks with the pillow before the match. She shoves Wendy back, hits a kneelift, but Choo battles back and comes off the ropes with a dropkick to the knee. Charging big boot to Lash in the corner, Lash ducks outside and Wendy dives on her — but Lash catches her and pulls her into a swinging backbreaker.

Choo gets rolled back in and follows behind, shot to the back of Wendy’s head. She mocks Wendy, who gets put against the middle rope and choked for four before Lash slams her down into the rope and covers for two. Lash off the ropes, elbow drop to the back, cover for two again.

Choo back to the corner, Lash pulls her out and whips her into the the corner a couple of times. Lash charges in but eats a big boot, Lash quickly slams her down. Elbow drop misses, Wendy with a palm strike and kicks to the knee. She sweeps the legs and hits a basement dropkick. Cartwheel splash in the corner, Wendy goes up and leaps but Lash catches her; Wendy flips it around to cover for two!

Lash with a big boot but Wendy moves, kick to Lash and a top-rope Vader bomb for three.

Winner: Wendy Choo (3:50)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was solid, but nothing special.

* Kelly Kincaid is with Wes Lee who says it wasn’t a message; it was a receipt for Melo’s attack. He’s focused on the ladder match but wants Melo. Stacks walks up and says this is the real Wes Lee, and talks about how Tony D is injured because of Wes. Wes says he didn’t want to win like that and Stacks implies it was made to look like an accident, and says actions have consequences.

* Recap of Gallus’ suspension. Gallus say they didn’t realize how soft NXT Security was and say they’ll be back soon enough. They’re coming back for all the gold.

* Kayden and Katana are sitting with their titles and talk about how they’re different, with Katana talking about her rough adjustment to WWE and stepping away back when. She talks about leaving and 411’S LOGO IS SHOWN ON NXT, Y’ALL! They talk about the contenders for the next title shot and say they’ll be ready.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

Gigi and Nikkita start off and Nikkita takes over with an elbow, but Gigi quickly tags out to Jacy. Wristlock and Zoey tags in, lockup and Zoey shoves Jacy to the mat. Another lockup, Zoey backed into the corner and she shoves Jacy, rolls her up for two, they trade a series of roll-ups and pin attempts until Zoey gets shoved into the corner and Gigi tags in. Kick attempt shoves back by Zoey, who hits a springboard crossbody for two.

Lyons tags in as does Jacy, Lyons with several strikes and a leaping punch in the corner. Jacy is sent out of the ring, Gigi charges but Stark takes her out as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Gigi fights off an armbar by Lyons, then stomps on her and tags in Jacy. Double wristlock into a double kick, senton by Jacy and cover for two. She traps the arm and locks in a chinlock, Lyons escapes and rolls Jacy up for two. Double pump kick and they’re both down! Zoey comes in hot, takes out Gigi and then Jacy before coming off the ropes with a diving elbow to Gigi. Strikes in the corner, short-arm elbow, more strikes and a diving knee strike for two.

Lyons tags back in, superkick into a German suplex, cover but Jacy breaks it up after two. All four women in the ring — superkick to Zoey, a double clothesline from Jacy and Zoey. Back down to Lyons and Gigi, headbutt from Gigi and a strike but Lyons fies back. Gigi on Lyon’s shoulder but escapes, Dolan with a side slam and Jacy tags in for a shot and cover for two — Stark breaks it up.

Lyons and Jacy trade shots — roundhouse by Lyons. Zoey tags in but Jacy ducks the splash, she takes out Stark and knocks Lyons off the apron. Gigi tags in, but Stark takes out Jacy — Zoey with the flipping G2S! Lyons with the split-legged legdrop for three!

Winner: Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark (10:27)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match from the two teams here, who kept it fast paced but never seemed too sloppy. Lyons and Stark should make good opponents for the champs.

* Vignette with Ilja Dragunov where he talks about having to vacate his NXT UK Championship. He talks about his opponents at Halloween Havoc and how he’s going to beat them. (Yeah, this is low on detail. Technical issues, sorry.)

* It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect, which has a full opening video that is delightfully annoying. Waller says millions are watching and he knows Apollo is too, but he says Crews can’t do anything because of security. He tells people to get into the Insta chat and get a second vision on the show. He introduces Cora as “the Tony Hawk of NXT.” Cora comes out with her lead pipe. And up next is Roxy, who comes out in a half-suit outfit.

Waller says he didn’t have a booster seat for Roxy and says the rematch is happening at Halloween Havoc. Cora asks Roxy how many people she had to cry to to get the rematch; Roxy says it was easy because everyone wanted to see her kick Cora’s ass.

Waller says not to interrupt, and asks Roxy how she’s feeling. Roxy interrupts and says she feels nothing unlike Heat Wave when she was upset. Cora asks her if she’s gonna cry, and Roxy says it’s not a sob story and reiterates their history. They wanted to be what the Four Horsewomen were to us, but Cora threw it away. Roxy says she’ll beat Cora at HH and do it herself. Cora counters that after HH, the world will realize Roxy was internet hype and that’s it.

Roxy says that Cora put on a nice girl act for a year that no one was buying and she eventually just blamed Roxy and the fans. She starts to say something and Waller shuts them up. Waller says in two weeks they’ll be competing in Pick Your Poison matches with the entire WWE roster fair game. Cora interrupts and says she has a lot of people in mind, as does Roxy. Waller says “SECOND THING, IF YOU WOULD STOP INTERRUPTING!” Their match is Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Roxy is excited; Cora isn’t.

Waller suggests spinning it right now and if it lands on Spinner’s Choice, Waller chooses. Cora says, “Uh huh, good one.” Waller says they both suck and he’s gonna spin it now. He goes down and there’s a hooded guy there. He checks it but it’s not Apollo, so he spins the wheel and it comes up as a Weapons Wild Match.

In the ring, the two nearly come to blows with the pipe and security break them up. Waller takes selfies, checks his phone and CREWS IS HERE! He grabs Waller and pulls him under the ring. He eventually escapes and his eyes are both bleeding. Crews comes out and asks where Waller’s going and chases him to the back.

* Julius tells Ivy to keep Brutus back as he heads out for his match.

* The Schism are yelling at someone in a red hoodie with a backpack, saying they need to be better at something.

Julius Creed vs. Duke Hudson

Hudson catches Julius to start and lays in with kicks, punches and stomps. Irish whi8p, Julius ducks and runs Duke over. Big powerslam by Julius and the straps are down! Cartwheel slam, basement lariat and cover.

Winner: Duke Hudson (0:50)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RUP Duke Hudson.

Brutus comes out and bates on Duke, gets him in the ring and beats on him more. Julius and Ivy pull him off but he goes on the attack again. Damon Kemp shouts out the two from the stage and says at Halloween Havoc things will be different. Brutus tells Kemp to get down there so he can beat his ass, but Kemp says it’s Julius’ turn. Julius says Kemp is arrogant and can’t wait, Kemp says of course he is because he’s this good. He says Julius is Brutus’ keeper, but Brutus is his bitch.

Kemp says that if Julius beat shim, he’ll give Brutus another match. But there’s a stipulation. When Kemp beats Julius, Brutus is gone from NXT. Brutus says Julius accepts, and Julius doesn’t like it but says that he has ice in his veins so it won’t be good enough to beat him, pin him or submit him. He’s gonna send Kemp out the same way Kemp sent out Roddy — it’ll be an Ambulance Match.

* JD McDonagh now gets his vignette talking about his perspective on Ilja and Bron and promising he’ll win. It’ll be the smartest man who wins and he’ll be that man.

* NXT Securty is talking up Hank Walker for his first match as a contracted NXT star. He says he’ll make them proud. Quincy Eliott walks in and says watch out for Xyon because he pissed him off last week.

* Axiom gets a vignette talking about his match on next week’s Halloween Havoc. He talks about trilogies and how this isn’t a comic book; it’s playing out in live action and he’ll bring out things he’s never done before. He says the cool thing about this trilogy is instead of it playing out on a comic book page, he’ll write his own ending.

Xyon Quinn vs. Hank Walker

Xyon attacks at the bell and whips Hank across the ring, Hank stops it and armdrags Xyon twice. Xyon back in control with a spinebuster, and he lays in knees to a downed Hank. Xyon out of the ring for an elbow to the head, then back in to assault Hank in the ropes. Back suplex, cover for two.

Quinn with a chinlock now, Hank to his feet and fights out of it before taking a shot. Whip into the corner, Hank out with a lariat and the SHIRT IS OFF! Thesz press and punches, Hank sends Quinn into the turnbuckles and tosses him into the corner for an avalanche. Walker with a big boot attempt but Quinn moves. Quinn takes Hank out and covers for three.

Winner: Zyon Quinn (2:13)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Hank Walker.

Quinn goes to attack after the bell but Quincy is out here and Xyon bails. Quincy with a smack to the ass of Hank and a little dance.

* Cameron Grimes is backstage with gold mask man and says Joe Gacy is a hypocrite. Dyad attacks and beats Grimes down, Gacy comes out with a garbage can and gives it to Reid who attacks Grimes with it. Gacy slams Grimes with it and tells the mystery man “Job well done” and hugs him. Off they walk.

* The Brutes are pumped up backstage as Briggs and Jensen come in. They wish them luck and wants the first title shot when the Brutes win. Malik and Edris come in for the same and it becomes an argument until Butch shuts them up with chairs to the wall. Ridge says Briggs & Jensen will need to bring the aggressive style they brought last week, while Edris and Malik will need to get serious. The Brutes leave and the argument starts back up.

* Bron is backstage and is asked about the JD and Ilja vignettes. He’s interrupted by Javier Bernal who says he’s beaten JD and can probably beat Ilja. He says it’s dumb to make it a Triple Threat match but Bron doesn’t have a brain like he does. Bron says Javi’s stupidity is making him demand a match with Javi next week.

Set For Next Week:

– Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

– Wes Lee vs. Stacks

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

Ridge and Elton start, lockup and Elton with a headlock. Ridge shoots him into the ropes, big armdrag. Ridge charges but eats a big boot, Kip tags in right into an armdrag. Kip with a jawbreaker and a suplex attempt, no luck. Ridge hits one instead. Butch tags in and it’s a double underhook suplex with a dropkick for added impact. Butch begins working the finger joins and snaps them back, then goes to stomp on the elbow. Elton tries to tag in and steps into the ring, the ref’s distraction allows Kip the cheap shot and the tag is made.

Elton with a couple of shots but Butch is back in control quickly with a lariat off the ropes. He tags in Ridge and they hold Kip for repeated shots through the ropes, then a knee to the back off the ropes sending him to the outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Kip has Butch in a chinlock, but Butch goes for the nose and escapes. Kip gets him in the hostile corner and Elton tags in and takes him out. Elton mocks Butch, which results in some hard elbows that are fired back. Butch goes wild with the shots, he takes out Kip and tags in Ridge. Ridge runs over Elton three times off the ropes, then avalanches him in the corner. Kip runs in and gets nailed with a powerslam. Ridge grabs Elton and powerslams him onto Kip, cover for two.

Ridge goes for a powerbomb but Elton drops down and kicks Ridge. He comes off the rope and is turned inside out with a lariat! Both men down and crawling, Kip tags in and applies a sleeper to Ridge! Ridge is fading, but he gets over and tags in Butch! Butch up tope, sunset flip powerbomb and cover for a nearfall.

Butch grabs Kips arms and goes for the held boots to the face. He locks in a chickenwing, Elton goes to make the save but gets stomped on by Butch. Butch goes out and takes out Elton, he takes out Kip in the ring and hits a belly to belly on Elton. Butch goes for a running knee but Elton moves, tag assisted lungblower! Double uppercut to Butch, it got real chaotic there but Butch clotheslines Elton, then Kip takes out Butch for a two-count. Ridge sends Elton to the outside, Butch with an armbar but Elton makes the save. Ridge takes out Elton again, Butch with a back suplex, cover but Elton gets Kip’s foot on the ropes. Rdge chases Elton into the ring, Elton tries to take out the ref but gets dumped. Kip gets wiped out, cover — but IMPERIUM IS HERE! They wipe out the Brutes, Spilt Milk and a cover for three.

Winner: Pretty Deadly (12:27)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Fantastic match between these two teams. it was overbooked as hell, but in a really fun way.

Afterward, Edris and Mailk show up on the ramp while Briggs & Jensen appear on the stage making their arguments for title shots.

And with that, we’re done for the night!