Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.20.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It's Jeremy Thomas, we're in the final stretch before NXT Battleground this weekend! Tonight is the go-home show and we have a full court press as both Joe Hendry and Trick Williams will have concert moments leading into their match on Sunday. Plus Kelani Jordan takes on Zaria, Chase U battle OTM, Josh Briggs takes on Shawn Spears, and we have a triple threat between Je'Von Evans, Sean Legacy and Ashante Adonis battle. Plus probably shenanigans around the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship, likely some Stacks & Tony D'Angelo fuckery and more. Should be a fun show!

* Earlier today, the NQCC survived the NXT parking lot, as did Oba Femi. Joe Hendry also arrived and made it through safe.

* A car pulls up and Ricky Saints stepped out, making it through the parking lot unscathed. And he’s heading right out to watch the opening match!

Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

Ashante attacks Legacy at the bell and beats him down before Evans poulls him off. Evans whips Ashante toward Legacy, who sends him over the top. A roll-up by Evans and one by Legacy, waistlock by Evans and Ashante charges in but gets casually backdropped. Legacy with another pin attempt for two.

Evans into the ropes, Ashante on the apron and gets knocked to the floor. Legacy hits Evans with a big dropkick, Evans to the outside and Legacy goes into the ropes but gets clotheslined down by Ashante. Ashante beats Legacy down, knocks Evans off the apron and goes up top for a spinning arm drag that…kind of hits Evans on the outside.

Back in, Ashante gets taken down by Evans, Legacy sent to the outside, Evans NAILS Ashante with a big strike that puts him on the apron. Je’Von to the outside, pulls Evans to the floor, into the ropes and he DIVES onto Legacy and Ashante as we go to break.

We’re back and Ashante tosses Evans into the ropes and hits a spinebuster ONTO Legacy! Cover gets two. Ashante tunes up the band and goes for the superkick but Legacy catches it, Evans nails both. Kick to Legacy, tossed into Ashante. Evans off the ropes, Ashante with a big clothesline — and Legacy with a springboard missile dropkick! All three men are down!

Legacy and Evans up, Legacy charges but gets sent to the outside. Evans off the ropes — but Legacy catches him for a slam! Cover for two-plus, he tosses Ashante outside and leaps over the ropes onto him! Legacy up top — but Evans leaps up to the top! Super-rana! Bouncey shot to Evans, but Adonis tosses him and goes for the cover — and Evans breaks it up just before three!

Ashante looking frustrated now, he and Evans tee off against each other. Big forearm to Je’Von, Ashante talks shit but eats a leaping punch. Floatover DDT by Adonis and a superkick, cover but Legacy with a springboard 450 to break it up!

Legacy charges at Ashante — EVANS WITH A CUTTER! Ashante ties to toss Evans but Evans bounces in for a German suplex! He dives on Legacy on the outside, goes up top — BIG frog splash! Cover gets thre–NO! Legacy breaks it up!

Ethan Page attacks Saints at commentary and officials try to break it up. Evans DIVES onto everyone! Ashante up top, he goes for the Kiss Good Night but Legacy catches him! Legacy with a modified DVD for the win!

Winner: Sean Legacy (11:59)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Holy crap, that match went HARD. There were a couple minor miscommunications very early on but once they shifted into gear this was pretty much flawless. Legacy’s win was a surprise but I’m happy to see it, and am excited to see where he goes from here.

* Stevie Turner is excited for Legacy’s win while Ava tells her and Stone to go deal with the Page and Saints brawl. She then welcomes Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy, saying they’ll make their debuts in the next few weeks. She collects the contracts, Tyra Mae is excited and Troy says he’s making an impact starting tonight.

* We get a vignette with Jordynne Grace talking about how she, Stephanie and Guiulia all came to NXT to win gold and now Guilia is gone and she and Stephanie have each other. She says they both dominated their territories and Steph escaped with her NXT Women’s Title once, but that won’t happen again.

* Lola Vice tells Stephanie that she has her money on her. Vaquer walks away and Fallon & Jacy walk up, mocking her for sucking up to the champ. Lola says that they can’t stop getting in each other’s way and Jacy and Fallon snipe at each other until Jacy baits Fallon into getting a match with Lola.

* Trick Williams walks to the ring saying that he’s gonna call Joe Hendry what his mama calls him: “Average Joe.” He starts his rap performance which I’m not going to fully recap because my fingers are only so fast, but the chorus focuses on the fact that he’s not backing down to an Average Joe.

It’s a solid enough track for a wrestling performer, though Trick’s ability to keep up with the verses on his track isn’t quite flawless. Joe is then in the back and says the gloves are off.

* Josh Briggs is asked by Kelly Kincaid about facing Spears solo tonight and he sends a message to Inamura that things aren’t as fun without him before he heads out for the match.

Josh Briggs vs. Shawn Spears

Match started during the break because fuck CW viewers. We’re back and Briggs hits a BIG takedown off the ropes, picks Spears up but Spears slides down and hits a couple of knee lifts. But Briggs fires back with a bodyslam. He takes off the elbow and comes off the ropes but Spears to the outside so he follows and hits a chop. Spears’ head is bounced off the apron a couple of times. He picks Spears up on his shoulder but Spears slides down and shoves him into the ringpost.

Back in the ring and Spears beats on Briggs, hitting a knee strike. Neckbreaker by Spears, cover gets just one. Spears stomps Briggs’ hand and talks some shit, nailing him in the head. Kick to the head caught by Briggs, who hits a couple elbows. Spears into the ropes for a sidewalk slam and splash. Goozle by Briggs but Spearts counters into an armdrag — Briggs clotheslined over the top! Briggs tries to get back in but gets superkicked.

Spears leaps off the apron — Briggs catches him and drops him face-first onto the booth, then rolls him in. Niko Vance attacks and gets taken down, Brooks distracts the ref and Izzi Dame with a kick to Briggs. Spears with an ugly roll-up for three.

Winner: Shawn Spears (5:27)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Okay match for the time it got, but predictable in every single moment.

Briggs attacks Spears post-match and gets beaten down by The Culling — but Hank & Tank are here! They clear the Culling from the ring

* Kelani is backstage and she clarifies that if she beats Zaria, she gets a title shot on Sunday. Sol says that she’s keeping her word. Kelani questions it and Zaria says that Sol is a woman of her word but she won’t make it to Battleground.

* Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon are ready for their match and WALK backstage with Andre Chase.

* Tatum is backstage looking sad when Thea walks up with an eye patch and asks what last week was about. She says she’ll bounce back. Tatum says that she doesn’t understand what it means to lose everyone. Thea agrees to disagree and tries to reach out but Jaida charges in and hits Thea with a knee. She tells Thea to worry about herself and tells Tatum that in a way she does understand. Tatum says “Really?” and Jaida says “Hell no!”

Chase U vs. OTM

Lucian Price starts with Connors and just knocks Connors down. Kale tags in and also gets knocked right down. Price tags in and Dixon with a waistlock. He’s shoved into the ropes and taken down, Connors tags in and gets beat down and chopped. Connors goes for a tag but both Chase U guys taken down with a double clothesline.

Price has both men in the ring but Connors with a dropkick to Price and he lays in punches. Dixon in and beats down on Price, DDT and a cover gets one. Connors tags in and hits a springboard senton, cover for one. Price knocks Connors down and tags in Nima, who hits a double chop to Dixon. Connors goes for a side Russian legsweep, but it’s blocked. Dixon comes in and they take him don behind the ref’s back. But Nima just obliterates Connors, then Price tags in and they hit a BIG assisted spinebuster for three.

Winner: OTM (3:10)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Obvious result is obvious. A squash match, which is absolutely fine.

* Myles Borne and Oba Femi WALK backstage.

* Borne and Femi come to the ring separately. Femi says he’s alone and that’s either stupid or brave or both, and maybe that’s why he’s made it this far. He understands that this isn’t just a fight for the title; it’s a fight for everyone he’s trying to represent. Femi finds that admirable but misleading; life is cruel and good things don’t always happen to good people. He says Myles is a good person but this isn’t a Disney movie and he doesn’t get to run off into the sunset. Borne’s dream happened the last two weeks and on Sunday his dream will die when he realizes he’s in the ring with the Ruler.

He says Borne wants to be treated like everyone else, so join the line and join the victims. Borne’s dreams die at the hands of Oba Femi.

Borne says he’s out here by himself but isn’t alone. The NCQQ is helping him train, and he’s got a whole community with him. People who don’t fit in. He tells Oba to write him off and underestimate him; he wouldn’t be the first. Doctors and opponents did, every amateur wrestler did. Probably some coaches at his NXT tryout did. But he proved them down and says Battleground will be the toughest battle of his career.

He says it’s not a Disney movie but every Ruler falls. He is hard of hearing, but the fans will hear the 1-2-3 at Battleground loud and clear. Solid promo by both guys.

Borne is leaving — and Jasper Troy attacks Femi! Borne comes into the ring and Troy clears out. Borne offers Femi a hand and Femi slaps it away — Borne grabs the NXT Title and picks it up. Femi calls for it and Borne hands it back, then we get the stare off.

* Ava has Page and Saints in an office and tells them to sit down. Saints says if it’s not tonight, he will destroy him. Page says Saints won’t get a match with him, and Saints offers to put the title on the line. Page asks where he signs up for the match.

Ava says that she makes matches, not them. Legacy has a title match but she makes the rules so she is making an exception. Next week, they fight for the title.

* Tony D’Angelo gets a vignette promo saying that the worst thing about betrayal is when it comes from family. He tried to understand why Stacks did what he did but he can’t. Stacks was tough as nails and demonstrated loyalty to a fault. He brought Stacks into NXT and they ruled the Family, but that wasn’t good enough for Stacks and he wanted to be the shot caller. He gets it, but Stacks doesn’t get it. Stacks only saw what Tony wanted him to see. Stacks is selfish, he’s got guts but no brains. He made his bed and at Battleground he’ll have to lay in it as Tony breaks his face.

Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley

Lockup to start, into the corner and the roles. Lola with a takedown, they get back up and Lola pushed back into the corner where Fallon hits a big shot. Lola fires back with a kick and then lays in some more kicks, but Fallon catches one and puts her on the mat. Lola with a takedown into an ankle submission as Jacy talks shit to Fallon on the outside.

Lola transitions into a shoulder submission to wear Fallon down. Fallon gets to her feet and breaks the hold, then knocks Lola down with a throat thrust. Headlock by Fallon into a takedown. Lola into the ropes and runs Fallon over. Into the ropes, armdrags but Lola counters into an armbar/ Fallon rolls to the ropes and kicks Lola.

Lola into the ropes, ducks a clothesline and hits a rana. Kick to the gut, Fallon goes to the outside and Lola moves in but is hung on the ropes and taken to the outside. Swinging kick around the turnbuckle as we go to break.

We’re back and Fallon gets a roll-up, then kicks Fallon in the chest. Short-arm kick, she goes for another but Fallon counters and hits a short-arm forearm off the ropes. Waistlock by Fallon and Lola put on the mat, diving forearm off the ropes for two. Fallon gets shoved back by Lola but kicks her, suplex attempt by Lola counters with a roll-up attempt. Fallon escapes and kicks Lola down.

Both women slow to get up, they trade shots from their knees and make their way to their feet in the process. Fallon with a couple of shots but Lola catches one, hits some forearms and then a series of kicks, then rapid-fire kicks into the corner. Lola takes aim — hip smash! Pump kick to the back, cover gets two.

Lola charges at Fallon in the corner but Fallon moves and yanks Lola down. Lola off the ropes, Fallon follows and hits a facebuster, then a blockbuster off the second rope for a nearfall. She pulls Lola up and puts her in the corner, charges but Lola moves and goes into the armbar but Fallon blocks it. Jacy on the apron talking shit, she distracts Lola ad Fallon with a waistlock — she gets shoved into Jacy! Backfist from Lola finishes it.

Winner: Lola Vice (11:29)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match from a couple of relative NXT veterans. Lola needed the win and this builds the Fatal Influence split, but they need to make a bit more progress on that storyline.

* Kelly sits down with Vaquer and asks her what her preparation for Battleground has been. She talks about getting her first tryout in 2018 but wasn’t ready so she went to Japan and put in the work. She doesn’t look at it as a sad time in her life; it was necessary to get here. She says being in NXT has been a dream come true. She remembered knowing she was born to be in WWE when she say Rey Mysterio. She talks about the late nights in Japan and early mornings in Mexico have all been worth it.

Steph calls Jordynne her toughest challenge. Grace was at the top for TNA and now wants to be the top in NXT. She says that she went through hell to get to the top and made it her home. Jordynne conquered championships; she conquered continents. When Jordynne gets close to her at Battleground, she’ll burn in flames.

* We get a vignette from DarkState. They talk about how it all started with one man who crawled through hellfire so the others don’t get burned. He means Dion Lennox. Dion talks up Cutler who talks up Osiris, who then talks up Saquon Shugars. Saquon says when DarkState strikes, nobody is safe.

Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

Zaria with ducks a waistlock and hits a German suplex, then another to start it off. Shoulder thrusts in the corner and she chucks Kelani across the ring. Zaria charges but Kelani moves and Zaria hits the corner, then falls outside. Kelani dives onto Zaria and throws her into the ring steps, then tosses her in the ring and goes up — high crossbody for two!

Springboard rana by Kelani, diving crossbody but Zaria rolls up with Kelani! She puts her on her shoulders but Kelani turns it into a sleeper. Zaria slams Kelani back in the corner twice to break it. She charges, Kelani moves and hits a knee strike through the ropes. Zaria dodges a shot but gets knocked to the floor. Kelani on the apron for a rana but Zaria CATCHES her and slams her into the guardrail as we go to break.

We’re back as Zaria goes for a back suplex but Kelani escapes and rolls Zaria up for two. Sunset flip but Zaria blocks it, she picks Kelani up but Kelani with a dropkick to the knee and DDT! They trade shots on their knees and stand up, more strike trading. Kelani knocked down, Zaria come sin but Kelani ducks and hits several elbows. Kelani kips up — Tornado DDT blocked, Zaria misses a pump kick, dropkick by Kelani. Tornado DDT connects this time, cover gets two-plus. Kelani goes up top and takes aim — 450 but Zaria moves. Sunset flip bomb by Kelani for two-plus, but Zaria takes Kelani out. Counters traded, BACKPACK CANNONBALL in the corner! Zaria gets Kelani on her shoulder, it goes to the apron, pump kick by Zaria. Kelani flipped into the ring and she kicks Zaria off the ropes — Sol catches her! Kelani with a baseball slide dropkick to knock Sol into Zaria!

Kelani rolls Zaria into the ring and argues with Sol, into the ring and Sol up on the apron — Zaria charges and Kelani dodges! Sol knocked to the floor, Kelani with a rollup pin!

Winner: Kelani Jordan (10:31)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid match here to set up the Battleground match. Zaria is protected by the miscommunication, Kelani gets the win to go to the title match — win/win.

* Corey and Vic run down the Battleground card.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page

* It’s concert time! Joe Hendry is already in the ring with his guitar and concert set-up. Say his name and he appears; it’s time for another Joe Hendry concert right here on NXT! He knows this isn’t the first musical performance tonight if you want to call it that. Hendry says to be nice, it was Trick’s first time trying. He dedicates his performance to Trick and starts strumming. Joe Hendry’s in concert and you’re gonna hear the sounds/Of ‘I Believe in Joe Hendry’ at Battleground. Trick was the champion of the whole of NXT/It’s a shame he couldn’t hold the title for more than a couple of weeks. He used to work so hard, the people were with him through the years. But now Trick is the champion of producing tears. He’s obtained the footage of the good old days of when Trick was the sidekick to Carmelo Hayes.

We get the footage of Melo and Trick in the haunted house and Melo being grabbed. We see Trick running scared with Hendry’s face superimposed over Joe Gacy’s (?). Joe sings “You say Whoop That Trick, Whoop That Trick/Everybody else said ‘Melo’s Bitch.’ We complete that refrain a few times and the crowd joins in —

TRICK IS HERE! Trick says Joe must be out his mind. That’s the past and no one lives in the past anymore. “MELO’S BITCH!” chant. He says they can keep chanting all they want but he heard someone say “AVERAGE JOE!” Trick hits Joe and nails a kick. He backs up for a Trick Shot — JOE HITS HIM WITH THE GUITAR! STANDING OVATION! Hendry sings that at the end of the day, Joe Hendry is the champion of TNA! Joe waves his hands with the title as Trick is down.

And with that, we’re done for the night!