Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.16.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.

* We start off with a opening video hyping tonight’s show and previewing the matches: Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar, Roxy vs. Cora, Mandy vs. Zoey, and Bron vs. JD. So crack open an ice cold beverage, sit back, relax, and enjoy a show too hot to handle!

* And we’re starting off with Vinci vs. Hayes!

NXT North American Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci

Lockup to start, Vinci with a waistlock and toss. They lock back up, Vinci into a headlock, shot into the ropes and Hayes leaps and trips Vincy up. He locks in a headlock, Vinci punches out but is shot into the ropes and runs Melo over. Cover for one, Vinci pushes Hayes into the corner but Hayes reverses for a chop. Hayes into the corner again, he floats over but Vinci catches him, they trade counters until Melo with a springboard forearm for two.

Chops by Melo, Vinci blocks a shot and hits his own chop. Vinci off the ropes into a springboard crossbody on Melo! Melo in the corner and Vinci chops him, then moves him around to two other corners for the same. Melo is down and Vinci picks him up, Melo fights back and they trade shots. Melo with a throat thrust, into the ropes and a double clothesline as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Vinci throwing Melo into the ropes for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to stop Melo’s momentum. He sends Melo into the ropes, Melo comes off with a springboard crossbody, caught by Vinci into a senton and a springboard splash off the second rope for two. Melo up and he rolls Vinci up for two, Vinci goes for a springboard and Melo trips him, hitting the springboard Rocker Dropper for a near-fall.

Melo rolls Vinci up for two and then hits an immediate superkick. He goes up top, goes for a Blockbuster, Vinci catches him (and nearly drops him) before hitting a brainbuster for a nearfall. They trade reversals, Melo with a suplex cutter for two! Melo looking in shock from that kick-out.

Melo goes up to the second rope and leaps off, Vinci ducks under and sends Melo to the outside. Vinci leaps up to the top and DIVES onto Melo and Trick! He rolls Melo in and springboards into a hell of a moonsault, cover but Trick gets Melo’s foot on the ropes! Melo takes over thanks to a distraction from Trick but Vinci turns him inside out with a clothesline, goes for a powerbomb but Trick is in the way and gets Melo powerbombed ONTO him! Trick eats a powerbomb, Vinci goes for the powerbomb but Melo turns it into a rana with a pin!

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (11:55)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: We had one very notable botch, but the finish more than made up for that. Vinci needs to get a little better on his aerial stuff but all in all this was a good match with a VERY hot finish.

* Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne arrive in the parking lot. They walk up to Bron Breakker and Mandy says he has an uphill battle tonight. Bron says Mandy does too, and Mandy says they’ll see who keeps their title tonight.

* We get a recap of Julius Creed talking about addressing the video of the eight-man tag match on tonight’s show, and Diamond Mine are walking to the ring. They’re next.

* We get a vignette with Von Wagner and Robert Stone where Stone says Von is a freak of nature who put Solo Sikoa out of action and could end up on an NFL preseason team. Von says it doesn’t matter if he’s internet-famous of popular, no one who’s weaker will survive in his jungle.

* And here comes Diamond Mine! Julius says he and his brother got the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from Roderick Strong, and they jumped at it. They dedicated every fiber of their being to winning the Dusty Classic and titles for Diamond Mine. He says they’ve beat themselves up all for this, but notes that recently it was brought to his attention that someone’s trying to destroy Diamond Mine. ANd he wants to call that person out: Roderick Strong!

Strong says are you kidding me? He says he started Diamond Mine and brought them in because they had endless potential and just needed some guidance. He notes that they’re Tag Team Champions and says it with pride: they’re one of the best tag teams in WWE and he’d run them against the Usos any week.

Juilius says that’s great and the Usos can get it, but they’re not just the future; they’re the now. He says Roddy can say what he wants to his face but he’s going to betray them. Brutus says he has Julius’ back, and Roddy says to choose his next words closely.

Julius shows the tap and reveals how Roddy accidentally hit Julius with a knee. He notes that Tony tapping the mat was a signal. Roddy says it’s not true and Tony D is a scumbag but it wasn’t anything to him. Roddy says let’s lay the cards out and says since May he’s had something against him — and Gallus attacks! Gallus lays out the Creeds and Damon Kemp, then attacks Strong! They destroy all four of them and then reveal their logo on their shirts.

So no resolution to the Diamond Mine thing then? Okay then. Not loving that.

* McKenzie is backstage with Roxy and says her match is next. Roxy says this is the most nervous she’s ever been for a match and her stomach has been in knots all day. She says Cora wanted this and ended their friendship, and now she has nowhere to hide.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez charges in and attacks! Cora bails to the outside and gets dove on, she then does it again and goes into the ring to cover for two. Irish whip by Roxy blocked by Cora, who nails Roxy and then hits a big elbow. Cora hangs Roxy on the second rope and comes in for a slam, cover for two.

Cora throws Roxy into the corner and hits a could big elbows to the jaw, she tosses Roxy into the center of the ring and covers for two. Suplex blocked by Roxy, she floats over on the second attempt and hits a back bodydrop when Cora comes off the ropes. Diving dropkick but Cora comes back with an elbow. Cora charges at Roxy, who (mostly) gets her over the ropes to the mat. She comes off the ropes to dive through but gets hit with an elbow, and Cora with a big suplex on the outside as we go to another PIP break.

We’re back as Roxy kicks out of a nearfall. Cora with a bow and arrow submission attempt, Roxy tries to fight out of it but no avail at first. She eventually gets to her feet and nearly escapes before Cora wrenches her back down and Roxy eventually flips over out of it and locks in an inside cradle for two. Cora rolls Roxy up for two, Roxy reverses for the same. Jacknife pin for Cora, Roxy bridges out of it, backslide attempt blocked and Roxy and Cora with elbows to each other and double kicks.

Both women are slow to get up, but they get there and Roxy blocks a couple shots, hitting her own. Cora responds with a kick to the gut, Roxy comes off the ropes and knocks Cora down. Again! She throws Cora in the corner, comes in with a charging Euro uppercut and an avalanche, slam and cover for two. Roxy with a swinging legsweep for another two-count.

Kneelift from Roxy, she goes for Pop Rocks but Cora escapes and hits a big knee, takedown by Cora for two. Jade crawls to the corner and goes for the kendo stick, she takes aim but Roxy ducks and kicks Cora. Roxy has the stick! She raises it high but the ref warns her. She tosses the stick away, Cora with a DDT onto the kendo stick for three.

Winner: Cora Jade (11:38)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This started out rough but they settled into a nice rhythm. I am not a fan of the finish because it makes no sense for Jade to bring the stick in and the ref not to DQ her when it’s used just because it’s lying on the ground. I know this is how things are in WWE but it’s a lapse in logic that always frustrates me, especially when in this case the ref literally saw the whole thing.

* McKenzie is with Briggs, Jensen, and Henley and they aren’t interested in last week. Briggs says PD got one up on them but they’ll get them back soon. Gallus walks up and says the titles should be with them. They say the titles are coming home with them, and the match is apparently set for next week.

* We get a montage recapping the Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar feud leading into tonight’s match.

All Or Nothing Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

Santos has his mask! And Legado is by his side as he walks in. Santos hits Tony with a chair before the bell and then lays into him with forearms and knees. He sets up the chair and ranas Tony right onto it, cover for two. Santos sets the chair in the corner and kicks at Tony’s legs before sending him into the ropes for a shot to the gut. Diving dropkick to the knee and he targets the joint with a stomp, then more kicks.

Tony fights back with uppercuts and whips Santos toward the chair corner, Santos stops and hits a big charging high knee for two. Santos up top, HIGH CROSSBODY! He calls for Legado but Stacks dives on Del Toro and Wilde. Santos with a dropkick to Tony, and he talks shit to Stacks as Wilde attcks Stacks on the outside. Santos comes off the ropes to dive in and Tony with a garbage can lid shot to the head! And we’re on PIP break.

We’re back as Tony stomps Santos’ arm into the steel steps as he’s been in control throughout the break. Tony yanks a bunch of chairs out from under the ring and suplexes Santos onto them! Santos is rolled in, Tony covers for two. Tony gets Santos up and hits some body shots, Falcon Arrow and a cover for two. He follows it up by a shot to the head and has Stacks go under the ring for a garbage can, which Tony smashes into Santos’ head for a nearfall.

Tony with shots to Santos who is on his knees, Tony talks shit and Santos fights back! Clotheslines to Tony and a standing rana! He charges at Tony in the corner, ends up on the apron and hits an enzuigiri and a spinning fist shot off the top. Elektra nails Tony on the outside and Santos DIVES ONTO HIM! Santos picks Tony up but gets shoved shoulder-first into the ringpost, Tony gets him in and hits an elbow drop, then calls for the crowbar. Stacks goes for it but Joaquin has it and nails Stacks! Santos with a roll-up, Tony gets a roll-up of his own (both for two) and Santos goes out to get the crowbar from Elektra. Tony goes to run him over and hits Elektra! He hits Santos with a low blow and goes for the crowbar, but when he gets back in the ring Santos nails him with an enzuigiri.

Both men down and are fighting each other as they get up. Santos says he’ll never give Tony his family. They look to either direction where the crowbar and knucks are, they both go for them and Tony gets his first! Shot to Santos and that’s it.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (12:45)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match here that never got TOO chaotic but had some really good moments. The clean-ish finish was great, I was concerned about a Legado heel turn to set them up with Tony when Santos leaves but that didn’t happen. Interesting to see what happens from here, but Santos is obviously main roster-bound.

* Indi is backstage congratulating Katana and Kayden on their Tag Title win and said she cried when they won. She remembers those days but she says she is happy to be on her own. Indi gets a note and IT’S A LUMIS DRAWING! THEY DID THE THING, PEEPS!

Blair Davenport takes it away from her and rips it up, introducing herself as a future NXT Women’s Champion.

* Tiffany is completely over Wendy Choo and it’s not even funny. Wendy says she’s tired of Tiffany talking down to her and thinking she’s a joke. Wendy says next week they’re facing off in a Lights Out match, with everything being legal. Tiffany is okay with that.

* The QR Code is back to show us a pick of Zoey Stark with the NXT Women’s Championship over a fallen Mandy Rose.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark

Mandy tries to kick Zoey to start but gets caught, Zoey manhandles Rose and goes for her flipover G2S but Mandy escapes it. They go into the ropes and Stark with a knee to Mandy, Mandy escapes to the outside but eats a baseball slide dropkick. Mandy catches Zoey and shoves her intot he apron and then chucks her onto the commentary booth, then grabs Zoey’s knee, slamming it down hard into the booth as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Toxic Attraction get kicked out for interfering inthe match — and Nikkita Lyons is here to batt5er the both of them back! Mandy turns around into a rollup from Zoey for two, but Many with a quick chop block to follow up. She goes right back to the knee and drops a couple elbows and a knee into the joint. Zoey in the corner and Mandy snaps the leg down on her own shoulder. Single leg crab by Mandy in the center of the ring! Zoey crawls and scrapes but Mandy pulls her back to the center of the ring. Zoey rolls through and kicks Rose off, Rose falls to the outside and comes back ino to a knee strike. Zeoy with srtikes to Mandy and a diving dropkick, cover for two.

Back elbow to Mandy in the corner, an enzuigiri and a snapmare followed by a kick to the back of the head, cover for two. Stark is selling the knee very hard here, and Rose kicks the knee out from under her before hitting a nasty suplex for two.

Both women are now trading shots as they get to their feet. Stark hits her finisher! She’s crawling over to cover, but Rose is able to roll to the outside. Stark goes to exit and gets tripped up with her knee caught in the ropes! Mandy stomps away at it and tries to remove the protective brace! Stark get5s free, Mandy lies in wait — Starks catches her for a rollup! Jackknife! But Rose with a BIG boot, cover for thr–NO! It’s a kickout!

Rose continues to take the brace off, and she puts it on her own knee. She hits a HUGE knee and covers for three.

Winner: Mandy Rose (11:26)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A few awkward moments but it mostly delivered, the psychology was good and Zoey sold the knee like no one’s business. We’re now at the pointy where Rose needs to lose the title and it’s getting to be a bit much; who is left to challenge her? Davenport already? Wendy Choo? Lyons, more likely? It is what it is, I suppose.

* Quincy Elliot is here and he has a confession to make: he’s coming to NXT. He sees people of all different walks of life and he’s okay with that. He owns it, he works it, he’s Super Diva and coming soon.

* MzKenzie is backstage with Grayson Waller who says he interrupted her interview with Apollo Crews and “punked him out.” He says Crews is selfish and might even come for McKenzie’s job next. He says next week is the debut of the Grayson Waller Effect, the only honest talk show in history. Apollo is his first guest.

NXT Championship Match

Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh

McDonagh goes after the shoulder to start but gets shoved away. Lockup, JD gets Bron in the corner and targets the shoulder. The ref calls for the break and Bon slaps JD! Lockup, Bron with a wristlock, JD monkeyflips him but Bron holds on. Armdrag and he holds on AGAIN. McDonagh finally escapes it for a moment but Bron just applies it back on until JD nails him; rollthrough by Bron and he picks JD up into a very delayed vertical suplex.

Bron sends McDonagh to the apron and knocks him off, he follows after and they end up back in the ring where Bron hits a snap belly to belly and a STANDING MOONSAULT for two!

Bron grabs JD and throws him shoulder-first into the corner, then goes right work on the joint. McDonagh shoots Bron into the ropes but Bron comes out on top and chucks JD to the outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Bron sets JD on the top, following up — but JD slips out and trips Bron, crotching him on the top. He grabs Bron across the ringpost and hits a neckbreaker ONTO it. McDonagh nails Bron on the outside and rolls him in, targeting the shoulder and neck with repeated blows. He locks in a standing submission on the neck and falls back to send Bron into the mat, then stands up to wrench on the neck some more.

Bron with a jawbreaker to halt JD and comes off the ropes with repeated shoulder tackles — and a spinebuster! He lies in wait for JD and charges — JD sends Bron into the corner shoulder-first! JD locks in a crossface on Bron, pulling WAY back. Bron fights and gets to the rope but is wiped out.

JD grabs Bron and pulls him toward the corner, then climbs up — Bron is up though and nails him, climbs up for a TOP ROPE FRANKENSTEINER! Cover for two. Bron back on the top rope but JD with a kick to the chest. He goes up top, SPANISH FLY! JD grabs Bron, BRAIN BUSTER! Cover for two and 7/8th! JD goes up top, moonsault but he rolls through as Bron moves — SPEAR BY BRON! JD rolls to the outside from that. Bron rolls JD in and follws, he lies in wait again, SPEAR! The straps are down! He looks back — and JD is up and laughing while bleeding from the mouth! JD welcomes it — SPEAR! Gorilla Press Slam for three.

Winner: Bron Breakker (13:16)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Good title defense that got Bron a great defense while also helping McDonagh. I know people thought Bron was going to the main roster, but this is probably the better choice.

Tyler Bate is out here now! He raises the NX UK Title, as does Bron the NXT Title as we go off the air.