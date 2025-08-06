Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.5.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, right here with you as per the norm. NXT is pushing its way on toward Heatwave later this month and tonight we have two titles on the line! First off, Sol Ruca defends her Women’s NXT North American Championship against Tatum Paxley, plus Hank & Tank will but the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Chase U’s Uriah Conners and Kale Dixon. Plus poor Thea Hail has a tall challenge in front of her in Nia Jax, while Kelani Jordan battles Blake Monroe. That’s an intriguing card with plenty more set to happen. Will we find out who surprised Tony D’Angelo at the end of last week? MAYBE!

* TUDUM.

* We’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with Blake vs. Kelani!

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Kelani takes it to Blake right into the ring, dropkick and a crossbody for one. Kelani locks in a headlock, gets pushed into the corner and goes up for a forearm. Right back into the headlock, shot into the ropes and she knocks Blake down. Back into the ropes, Blake tosses Kelani over the top and hits a basement dropkick.

Blake slams Kelani into the apron and tosses her in, posing before following. Kelani battles back, Irish whip reversed and Kelani comes out of the corner into a spinning sidewalk slam. Dropkick by Blake gets two.

Blake now with a chinlock as someone arrives at the PC (it’s definitely Jordynne). Kelani battles back and sends Blake into the ropes, Blake with a Sling Blade. She postes with the Maybelline label on the ring and that lets Kelani battle back, but she gets put in the corner. Blake charges in, Kelani moves and takes over with strikes. Into the ropes and Kelani knocks Blake down twice, cartwheel, handspring stunner, cover gets two.

Kelani goes for a single leg crab, Blake manages to get to the bottom rope early. She kicks Kelani back and gets to her feet, but Kelani with a fireman’s carry slam for two-plus. Kelani goes up top, she leaps — but Blake with a headbutt! Big knee, cover for a nearfall.

Blake sets Kelani up — Jordynne is here! Blake runs into the parking lot and Jordynne chases after but she drives off and Kelani wins by countout.

Winner: Kelani Jordan (5:14)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent enough match for a five-minute bout. Not everything was perfeclty fluid but it was fine in there. The countout is what it is, I didn’t hate it as it sells the dynamic between Blake and Jordynne.

* Kale and Uriah are nervous backstage as Chase comes up to check on them. Kale says they’re freaking out and Uriah asks what their chances are. Chase says it’s about one in a million. “So you’re saying there’s a chance!” They believe they’re winning and excitedly run off.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Hank & Tank vs. Chase U

Dixon hits a couple superkicks right at the bell and covers for two. Connors and Dixon double team Hank into an assisted powerbomb, another cover for two. But Hank fires off with a shot when he’s too his feet, he sends Connors to the apron but Connors with a kick to the hear. Hank tags in Tank who is lifted into a splash on Connors for two.

Dixon and Tank start trading strikes in the center of the ring, they stagger each other but Dixon gets a blind tag and roll-up for two. He sends Tank to the outside, kicks Hank in the head and leaps OVER THE TOP on both of them! Dixon sends Tank into the ring and goes up top — he leaps but Tank dodges and Hank tags in for a spinning back suplex. They set up for the pancake, Connors pushes Dixon out of the way and takes the hit. Dixon gets double teamed, cover and Dixon gets the shoulder up at the last second.

Connors sent to the outside, double team for three.

Winner: Hank & Tank (3:33)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Outside of that botched pin, this was okay. They had no time but did what they could.

DarkState is here post-match! They lay out Chase U and Hank & Tank, Tank gets hit with an asisted powerbomb and the group stands tall.

* Backstage, Jacy says last week didn’t go as planned and Jaida is still there to deal with. Ash By Elegance’s concierge shows up and says that he’s been given a message to deliver, that Ash is going to beat her this Thursday. He tries to polish the title and Jacy sends him off. Lacey shows up and says that’s Jazmyn’s job and Jacy tells her to go shine it.

* Myles sees Tavion backstage and they show respect. Tavion tells Myles to get deal with that hater Lexis.

* Backstage, Tatum is anxious about her match with Sol and Izzi says that she and The Culling believe in her. She says this is Tatum’s moment and she gets excited for the match.

* Previously on Thea Hail’s social media, she attended a coffee place in Baldwin Park, Florida and took some shots at Nia Jax saying she doesn’t like her and she walked into NXT like she owns the place. She almost walks off without her coffee but changes her mind.

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

King with a kick to the gut and yelling in Borne’s ear. He takes a swing and Borne blocks it, but King with a headbutt into a Tornado headlock takeover. King keeps saying he knows Borne can hear him and gets to his feet, but Borne gets free and knocks him down. Back suplex and a cover for two.

Irish whip into the corner reversed by Borne, he goes up and over but King with a moonsault for two. Fireman’s carry neckbreaker for two by Borne. He charges at King in the corner but King moves, Borne to the second rope but gets his foot kicked out from under him and King with a springboard guillotine legdrop. King up top but Borne with a dropkick for two.

King to the outside, Borne into the ropes and King slides in for a knee. King goes to dive but Borne in and sends King to the floor, Borne leaps onto King as we go to break.

We’re back and Borne breaks a King hold, sending him to the outside. Borne outside but gets tossed into the steel steps. King sets Borne’s head against the steps and STOMPS it! King: “He better be deaf now!”

King tosses Borne in and sets him against the bottom rope, hanging him on it before coming in for a nearfall. King puts Borne in the corner and traps him with his boot for kicks, then backs up and charges in for a leaping basement dropkick for two-plus.

King grabs Borne and kicks him across the face repeatedly, backs up and charges RIGHT INTO a powerslam! Borne to his feet and drops King with repeated clotheslines, slams him in the corner and hits a release belly to belly. Snap German suplex, he drops King into a knee to the ear. Borne Again gets three.

Winner: Myles Borne (9:28)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good effort by both men. King is developing well as a consistent (if unspectacular) NXT midcarder and Borne starts to build momentum, which I won’t complain about.

* DarkState mock Hank & Tank with Osiris saying they were the people who them out. Shugars says they’ve had him in their sights for a while, Cutler says they’ll be right up their butt and Dion says they aren’t done yet before walking off.

Thea Hail vs. Nia Jax

Thea leaps and is caught by Nia, but goes over her shoulder into a sleeper. Nia jacks into the corner and tosses Hail over her shoulder. Thea with a dropkick to the knee and comes off the ropes but gets swatted down. Jax off the ropes but Thea dodges an elbowdrop, Hail with a moonsault for less than one.

Hail goes for an Exploder suplex to no luck, Nia with a Samoan drop. Nia puts Thea into the ringpost through the ropes and gets a boot choke for four. She grabs Thea and talks shit to the crowd before choking Thea against the middle rope. Lift drop by Nia, she throws Thea into the ropes and pushes her over the top as we go to break.

Back from break and Nia has Thea in a bow and arrow submission but Thea gets to her feet and battles out of it. Thea into the ropes but gets flattened. Legdrop, cover and Thea kicks out just before three.

Million Dollar Dream from Thea but she breaks it with a jawbreaker. Tilt-a-whirl DDT, ends up on Nia’s shoulders, Thea tries to escape and is hit with a wheelbarrow facebuster. Nia charges at Thea in the corner but Thea moves. Thea battles with strikes, she staggers Nia, kick to the knee and a clothesline. Tilt-a-whirl DDT! Cover gets two-plus! Somersault Senton, middle rope coffin drop for two-plus. Kick to the head by Thea, another nearfall.

Thea goes up top, but Nia is up and drops her to the mat. Repeated hip strikes, Annihilator finishes it.

Winner: Nia Jax (9:31)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Classic underdog babyface vs. dominant heel match. Nia got the easy win but Thea had a nice little comeback there and wasn’t just cannon fodder. Honestly, better than some might have expected but Nia has solid since her return a while back so I was here for it.

Kelly in in with Nia after the match and says she imposed her will on Lash last week and every ring she steps into is hers. She says she’s beaten legends and Hall of Famers; what has Lash done?

LASH IS HERE! SHe says Nia may be the Irresistible Force, but force breaks under her — she gives up and charges in, officials break it up.

* Oba Femi WALKS backstage.

* Jordynne is backstage with Ava and Ava says she didn’t need an apology. Jordynne says she’ll be good by Heatweave and Ava says that she’ll face Blake at the PPV. Ava says she’s supposed to be unbiased but especially after last week she and others in the locker room want to see Grace get revenge.

* OBA IS HERE! The Ruler walks to the ring and gets a mic. He says that two weeks ago in Houston, Inamura and Briggs threw everything they had at him but failed to take the title, so he’s been champion for over 200 days. He’s carried the brand for 200 days and he wants to know who will step up and challenge him next. He says the unfortunate answer is that no one is. NXT is supposed to be the brand for the future but he looks at the division now and the future isn’t looking bright because he’s beaten, stomped and destroyed them all. The names change but the results stay the same —

TRICK IS HERE! Trick cuts the music and says Oba refers to himself a the big dog and is a big dog, but two things for certain: Trick is the biggest dog NXT has. (That’s only one.)

Oba says Trick sings his praises every time; is he trying to convince them, or himself? Trick says he’s trying to convince Oba and says he’s carrying two brands. Oba says let’s talk about it: Trick says he’s carrying two brands but Oba has the title. Oba points out Trick could never beat him.

Trick knew he was going to say that and he thought about it. Two weeks ago he looked in Oba’s eyes, looked at the title and thought ‘Hmmm, why not me?’ He’s not the same man as their last battle; he’s made himself “him” and is the man to take the title.

JE’VON IS HERE! Je’Von quiets everyone down and says Trick is goofy as hell. He says he’s trying to go over the biggest dog in the yard but is going after the NXT Title when he can barely defend the TNA Title so how does that work?

Trick tells Je’Von again to mind his business. Oba is going to let them mind their business but Je’Von says how about they battle and the winner takes on Oba for the title? Oba likes it and suggests it for tonight, but Trick says not tonight; it’ll be in two weeks in a nice city like Philly.

MOOSE IS HERE! The TNA star has arrived! Moose walks to the ring and it’s fantastic to see four examples of Black excellence in there together. Moose tells Trick to allow him to snap him back to reality. Because in 10 days at Emergence, he has a date with the franchise. Moose says after he takes the TNA Title off his waist, the name synonymous with Whooping That Trick will be Moose. He tells Oba not to forget about him —

DARKSTATE IS HERE! The four of them get tossed though by Trick, Moose, Oba and Je’Von!

* Arianna Grace walks up to Stacks and checks on him. He says he’s fine and Inamura is going to pay before Nia and Lash brawl into frame.

* Wren and Charlie are backstage and Wren talks about Wren-QCC. Charlie says that he’s too good of a trainer. Wren tries to cheer Charlie up by Saying His Name — and Joe Hendry comes out of the fridge! Charlie says he’s the last person who NXT needs and Hendry gives Dempsey a shirt that he tosses away. Charlie says Joe tries to go viral because he’s a virus. It leads to a match being set up and Charlie leaves as Wren gets a selfie with Joe.

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Stacks Lorenzo

Stacks cheap shots Inamura during his entrance and assaults him in the ring before the bell. The ref backs him up, checks in Inamura and the bell rings. Stacks charges into a chop, Inamura runs into a boot. Stacks hits a couple of chops and a running knee for one.

Stacks with overhead shots and a nerve pinch, Inamura gets to his feet but gets kneed in the back. Inamura fights back but Stacks with a headlock. Inamura fights it off, back suplex but Stacks turns it into a crossbody for two. Stacks lays in the fists and goes up top, mocking Inamura — but Inamura is up and bodyslams Stacks off the top! He knocks Stacks down, then hits the sumo strikes into the corner! Chops to Stacks and strikes, he chops Stacks over the top to the floor.

Inamura out of the ring but gets shoved into the ring apron. Stacks talks shit to Inamura — and gets slapped for it! Arianna is out here — and slaps Inamura?? The ref ejects Grace — and Briggs turns around in the ring to a big boot to Inamura! He escapes and Inamura covers for three.

Winner: Stacks (3:19)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fine for the very little time it got, and just there to push the storylines.

* We’re back from break and Ethan Page is celebrating the 70th day of his title reign, calling last week a display of excellence. He wants to give credit where credit is due: Santino Marella didn’t get the job done but he’s still Canadian which makes him better than the fans. But he’s just Canadian and not the greatest Canadian alive like Page.

Page runs through the list of great Canadians including Bret Hart, but calls himself the greatest Canadian of all time. He shows off the Canadian-themed NA Title and says before he decides which continent he’ll devour next, he wants to celebrate last week and stand as he sings the Canadian national anthem. He starts to sing and —

TAVION IS HERE! Tavion says he can chill with all of that and no one tuned into NXT to hear what sounds like a Canadian goose dying. He respects that Page is repping his country and can relate because he repped Team USA. But he says Page is on a pedastool, and needs to be knocked off the Maple Leaf-sucking perch he’s on. Tavion says he just broke out of the NQCC and it’s time for him to break out in NXT. He’s a weapon in human form and wants to direct his destructive energy at Page.

Page says Tavion just crawled his way out of the NQCC and learn how to walk and run before he tries to dance with All Ego. Tavion says he’s got another thing coming —

CHELSEA GREEN IS HERE with the Secret Hervice! Chelsea tells Tavion how dare he interrupt the greatest North American to ever hold the title? She says Ethan inspired millions of Canucks and once fought off a moose — and the moose apologized. Green says the best Americans come from Canada. The moral of the story is that Ethan Page is the model Canadian, second only to her. Spoiler alert: she’s a proud Canadian and came out here to join her countryman to sing the anthem before Tavion ruined it.

Green says Tavion is cute when he’s angry and even a low-life trashy American like her would ever have the balls to hit her. Tavion says she’s right and nails Page, then says he’ll find a woman who will.

* Kelani and Lola are backstage and Lola says Kelani looked good out there. Fallon and Jacy walk in and mock them, telling them to follow in Blake’s footsteps and walk away. Kelani calls them the most fractured stable in history. Jazmyn walks in and hands Jacy her titles and says she got them a tag match against next week and sees their champions.

* Sol and Zaria are talking backstage when Nia and Lash battle in there. Ava walks in and says they’re competing next week.

* Je’Von, Moose, Trick and Oba are in Ava’s office. Ava walks in and says Trick vs. Je’Von is in two weeks for a shot at Oba. Next week, all four of them take on DarkState in an eight-man tag. Hank & Tank come in and want DarkState. Ava says DarkState will challenge for the tag titles at Heatwave and then orders everyone out.

* Kelly sits down with Ricky Saints and asks if he feels like he has a target on his back? He says yes, he came into NXT and put the target on his back. He says it’s just not about the target. Ethan Page is jealous and Jasper Troy wants what he does. He says there are different agendas but the same goals for people. Ethan Page understands that NXT is where he needs to be to get there. He has a plan and is desperate. Meanwhile Jasper is young and angry; he doesn’t have a plan and is making his way.

Ricky says it’s like a paradox and can’t plan for that. Kelly asks if he’s frustrated about that and he says no: everyone wants to get to Raw and Smackdown and he’ll be there, but he wants to get the NXT Title first. He says Jasper is in his way and in two weeks in Philly, he’s guaranteeing things won’t end up like they did before.

Set For Next Week:

– Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax

– Trick Williams, Moose, Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans vs. DarkState

– Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice

Set For Two Weeks From Now:

– #1`Contender’s Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley

Lockup to start, Tatum backed into the ropes and then across the ring to the other ropes. She gets Tatum on the ground, but Tatum with a kick and then she hits a crossbody in the corner and a leaping facebuster knee for two. Tatum picks Sol up in an elevated choke submission, Col gets Tatum’s shoulders on the mat for two.

Sol pulls Tatum into a surfboard submission and plants her on the mat. Front dropkick by the champ and a charge, Tatum gets Sol on the apron and Sol with a springboard X-Factor. Sol up top but Spears is on the apron. Zaria faces off with the Culling — and Sol with a moonsault onto all of them as we go to break.

We’re back as Tatum counters a suplex into a DDT for a nearfall! Tatum with a headbutt and another to the shoulder, then a third to the dome. She bends Sol backward into a chinlock, Sol counters but gets caught into a front facelock — DDT attempt but Sol with a somersault out of it. Chops to Tatum’s chest, Tatum into the ropes for a forearm and then a back elbow. Superkick to Tatum, neckbreaker and Sol charges in for a splash. Backpack slam, jackknife gets two-plus.

Big knee by SOl and Tatum is on the apron. She slips to the floor and hits an apron-assisted enzuigiri. Moonsault and cover gets almost three! “This Is Awesome’ chants as they both get up and Tatum strikes away at Sol, putting her on the top. She nails Sol and climbs — superplex blocked by Sol, who battles out of it and goes all the way up — sunset flip powerbomb!

Sol charges in — but Tatum moves and Sol hits the post! Roll-up by Tatum for nearly three. Sol counters the Psycho Blade into a pin for two-plus, Sol with a big kick and goes up top — moonsault but Tatum moves. Sol with a mini-spear in the corner. She sets Tatum up top, springboard but she slips to the floor. She’s back up — Tatum is up with her — headbutt! NECKBREAKER CUTTER OFF THE TOP! Both women down!

Spears is handed the doll by Spears and gets distracted by it, and Nia and Lash are here brawling on the ringside area! Lash spears Nia through the barricade — Sol Snatcher to Tatum and a cover!

Winner: Sol Ruca (11:40)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: One slip on the ropes aside, this was a stellar match, Tatum looked like a legit threat to win and Sol’s win is relatively clean but Tatum is still protected. Good shit all around.

Sol poses with the title and Zaria by her side as Izzi holds Tatum in her arms with a skeptical-looking Culling on the ramp.

And with that, we’re done for the night!