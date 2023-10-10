Jeremy’s WWE Raw Review 10.9.23  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE Raw coverage here on 411! I am Jeremy Thomas, not Tony Acero. Tony had to go do some real life stuff (ugh, REAL LIFE) and so with my sincerest apologies, you are stuck with me tonight. We’ve got an NXT Women’s Championship match tonight as Becky Lynch defends her title against Tegan Nox, while elsewhere Raquel Rodriguez will take on Nia Jax and Kofi Kingston battles Ivar in a Viking Rules match. And probably some WWE Fastlane fallout — because that was a PPV worth having fallout over, right?

…right?

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with a recap of WWE Fastlane including the WWE Tag Team Title change, IYO SKY retaining the WWE Women’s Title, Carlito returning, John Cena and LA Knight’s win, and Seth Rollins’ victory over Shinsuke Nakamura.

THIS IS THE MOMENT WE CHANGE IT UP! (aka Title Sequence)

* We’re LIVE from Omaha, Nebraska. The announcers run down the card.

BURN IT DOWN! Her comes Seth Freakin’ Rollins. He does his pose for everyone to Whoa, Whoa, Whoa and then takes a bow. He’s looking snazzy as always, then calls out Omaha to welcome them to Monday Night Raw. He says he has to tell us, he’s feeling some type of way tonight. And in case we didn’t know, adrenaline is a powerful thing because this past Saturday at Fastlane, Nakamura took him to his limit. There were times he didn’t know if he would be able to get back up — but he did. And there were times he didn’t know if he could keep Shinsuke down. But he did. And when the match was over, the arena singing his song, he felt like he was on top of the world.

And he went to the back, the adrenaline wore off and he was reminded that his back is still very broken. And he wants to level with us: being World Heavyweight Champion has been one of the great honors of his career. The crowd chants “THANK YOU ROLLINS!” Seth says that he wants us to know — he’s just getting started, baby! He’s still gonna be fighting champion and will take on anyone, anytime, anywhere. But maybe we can go just one night without him fighting for his life out here. We can still sing a little bit, we celebrate a little, we dance a little, we throw back some cold ones —

And here comes Drew McIntyre! Seth says Drew’s not out here to party, is he? Drew shakes his head. Seth says he wants a World Heavyweight Title match? Drew nods. Seth says he wanted just one night, but you know what? He doesn’t give a damn if he’s not 100%, he’ll fight anyone and just needs to go back. Drew tells him to relax, the party is still one. Someone will jump Seth in the back or the parking lot, but Drew is telling him right now. And he wants Rollins at 100%, so he’s thinking Crown Jewel.

Rollins says Drew’s not here to jump him? And he wants him at 100%? He’s not used to his challengers conducting business this way and doesn’t know how to react, so he gets help from Omaha. How does this sound: Crown Jewel, World Heavyweight Title on the line, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Freakin’ Rollins? The fans like it. Seth says they have one more reason to party because they’ve got a match. Drew goes to go and Rollins says the party’s just getting started! Drew was in a band, after all. Drew says he has business in the back, but if anyone in Omaha sees Drew out tonight, they owe him a pint. Drew leaves, the audience sings —

And Damian Priest attacks Rollins! He beats Seth down and Drew watches, but leaves as Priest delivers a chokeslam! Dom comes out with the briefcase and Drew blocks him! Glasgow Kiss to Dom, and the briefcase gets tossed. Drew leaves and Rollins fights back against Priest, clotheslining him over the top! Priest and Dom are pissed and Rollins stares at them.

* Xavier Woods is pumping Kofi up for his match with Ivar, while Ivar glares menacingly elsewhere.

Viking Rules Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

Ivar with a big boot to Kofi to start it off, then sends Kofi into the corner — but Kofi springboards out with a crossbody. Ivar charges but Kofi pulls the apron down, Ivar to the outside and Kofi dives on him.

Ivar up through and grabs Kofi, throwing him into the shields along the bottom rope. He goes to throw Kofi into the steps, Kofi leaps over and turns around to dive onto Ivar! Punches to Ivar and Kofi goes under the ring for a table. He sets it against the guardrail and goes for Ivar, but Ivar with the kick to the gut. He puts Kofi on the apron, gets on the apron and splashes him.

Ivar grabs Kofi, but Kofi pulls Ivar off the apron to the floor. Kofi goes up to the second turnbuckle and leaps off, splash to Ivar’s back. Cover gets two as we go to break.

We’re back as Kofi chokes Ivar with a Viking flag but gets slammed off the turnbuckle to the floor. Ivar swings with the flag, Kofi dodges and kicks. Ivar throws him and he slides under the ropes, up top and leaps over Ivar. He throws Ivar into the shields and hits the SOS for a two-count.

Kofi off the ropes for a kick to the chest. Off one more time, he was going for the legdrop but Ivar up, spinning slam for two. Ivar grabs Kofi for a double underhook suplex, Kofi escapes and slips out of a backslide, but Ivar with a double underhook power bomb for a nearfall.

Ivar lies in wait and charges, Kofi moves (a table got set up in the ring) and Ivar with a spinning kick. Ivar goes up top — and Kofi nails him with the shield. Kofi to the apron and punches Iver, he grabs him and slams him BY THE BEARD through the table at ringside! Kofi down but Valhalla leaps off the table onto Kofi! Woods comes out and the Valhalla snaps a Woods. She charges, he ducks and she goes into the timekeeper’s area.

Ivar pancakes Woods into the barricade but Kofi takes out Ivar and puts him in the ring. Kofi lies in wait, Ivar up — Trouble in Paradise caught and Ivar slams him through the corner table! Ivar up now and goes up top — moonsault! That’s three!

Winner: Ivar (11:11)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was fine for a hardcore gimmick match. Lots of shenanigans, lots of spots, not much cohesion. It was a perfectly acceptable, if disjointed, match.

* Byron Saxton is with Nakamura and asks him about pushing Rollins to the limit but losing. Nakamura doesn’t really respond, and Saxton asks what’s next — and Ricochet attacks! Officials come in to break it up as Ric calls Nakamura a coward for leaving the fight.

* We’re back with Priest holding up JD McDonagh choking him as Judgment Day break it up. He says he’s heard enough out of JD. Priest asks where Finn and Rhea were earlier, and Rhea says she got them a Tag Team Championship rematch next week.

Rhea then tells McDonagh that he is proving himself tonight by taking care of Drew. JD stammers that he will. Rhea says she has her own business to handle and leaves. Damian says he wants JD to handle Drew, but a part of him wants to finish JD off himself after Drew beats him. Finn tells him to beat it.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

Nia leaps on Raquel at the bell and slams her head into the mat a few times. Raquel with a shot to Nia getting back up and drives her shoulder into the gut in the corner. Nia shoves Raquel back but Raquel goes back in. She goes for a bodyslam but can’t do it, and Nia takes over.

Shot to the back of Raquel, then Nia throws her into the ringpost shoulder first. Rodriguez spills to the outside. Nia out now and shoves Raquel into the apron, then throws her into the guardrail. We’re on break.

We’re back as Raquel elbows out of a waistlock but gets sidewalk slammed down. Elbow drop off the ropes, followed by a seated half-nelson. Raquel back up and elbows out, short-arm clotheslines batters Nia and a big boot finally takes her down! She gets Nia on her shoulders but goes to her knees, Nia bulldozes through her.

Sammoan drop off the ropes, and Nia pulls Raquel into position for the Annihilator. But Raquel up and grabs Nia — POWERBOMB! Raquel slow to get up — and here’s Rhea! she tosses Raquel for the bell.

Winner: No Contest (7:17)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Not great, it went on too long for the purpose it served and had some awkward spots, but I’ve seen worse matches from Jax.

Rhea attacks Nia and takes her down, and Raquel attacks Rhea with short-arm clotheslines! But Rhea with a headbutt. And now Baszler is in to attack Nia! Rhea pulls her off and they argue about who gets Nia. Rhea walks past her — and Shayna with a German suplex and running knee! Nia has escaped down the ramp.

* Drew is backstage when Seth walks up to him and says he talked to Pearce, the match is official for Crown Jewel. But he wants to know what’s Drew problem is, he didn’t stop the attack but then acts like a hero when he blocked the cash-in. Drew says he hasn’t lied, he doesn’t get involved when it’s not his business and Priest cashing in would have affected his business. He says he doesn’t want another Bloodline-like situation on Raw. Seth says the Judgment Day can’t take the title from him, and neither can Drew.

* Cody and Jey are walking through the back with their titles.

* Shayna is asked for comment on the situation with everyone and she says she doesn’t care if it’s Rhea, Nia, Raquel or anyone, when she’s standing in the ring she’s the baddest one. And no one sneak attacks her in her ring and gets away with it. She walks and cuts off a guy, who wisely gets the fuck out of the way.

* Michael Cole is in the ring and introduces Jey Uso, then Cody Rhodes. They both get their individual entrances. Cole says let’s hear it for the champions, then asks how it feels to be the champs. Jey says they’re turned up right now and says he’s a two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and his partner is Cody Rhodes, uce!

Cole says he had goosebumps calling the match and says Cody brought Jey back, and now they’re tag team champions. He asks where this massive responsibility of defending the Tag Team Titles around the planet does to his goal of finishing the story? We’ve all seen the doc, is he content with this? Is it going to deter him from finishing the story, or does he not want to take a crack at the title because he failed the first time and doesn’t want to let people down?

Cody says Michael’s right that Fastlane was a hell of a moment, and he did bring Jey back. And he’s just excited to be an Undisputed Tag Team Champion. Cole reiterates the question and says the fans have been along with him on this ride, he won the Rumble, came this close to winning the title, just like his dad. So his question is: is that going to be his story? Cody pinches the bridge of his nose and takes a moment —

And here comes Sam i Zayn and Kevin Owens! The former champs come down to the ring and get mics, Sami says everyone’s obsessed with finishing the story, and there’s a story he’d like to talk about: Jimmy and Jey Uso, who held the titles longer than anyone in history. And then two guys named Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens who won the titles in the main event of WrestleMania. And he has no love lost for the JD, but they’re the hottest thing going and Jey and Cody beat them so Sami considers that the story now.

Sami says he’s not here to take shots, he’s out here to congratulate them. And Jey, they’ve been through a lot and he’s happy Jey has won the title. He’s happy for both of them and he wants them to know he means that. But it’s complicated here because he has mixed emotions. They deserve them, he’s happy for them but he feels it should be him and KO holding them.

KO says he doesn’t have mixed emotions and isn’t happy to see them with the titles. Doesn’t care how hard they worked to do it; he wants them back. He’d love to look them in the eyes and challenge them to an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match tonight. But here’s the problem; if he does, they won’t accept because Jey can’t handle the thought of losing the titles to them twice.

Jey steps up and Cody and Sami break it up. Cody says they’re all friends, at least he thinks they are. They accept and they can do it tonight! KO and Sami leave and Cody and Jey rtalk in the ring.

* Chad Gable has Otis chop him a few times to prep him for Gunther. He says he’s winning thr #1 contender’s match and needs to be ready for Gunther! He tells Otis to hit him again and Bronson Reed comes in and says Chad is getting his hopes up. He’s beat both Chad and Otis and tells Chad not to have his daughter watch because it will be a heartbreaker. He leaves and Chad says “Hit me again!” *WHACK* “Thank yooou!”

* Ricochet comes out for the #1 contender’s match, but Nakamura attacks him! He picks Ric up for a GTS, and officials come out to break it up.

* The Tag Title match is confirmed for the main event.

WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

Reed goes after Ricochet to start but gets double teamed. Reed shoves them back and knocks Ricochet down. Gable with a waistlock and goes for a German siplex but can’t get him up and over. Reed picks Gable up for a suplex but Ric kicks him, Gable and Ric batter Reed into the corner.

Ric and Gable try to double whip Reed into the apron, but Reed blocks it and sends both men through the ropes to the floor! Red onto the apron and leaps at Ricochet, but Ric with a diving knee to cut him off. Gable grabs Ric for a belly to back suplex onto Reed as we go to break.

We’re back with Cable on the top and Reed battering him. Gable hits an armlock over the ropes, he breaks it quickly enough. Ric charges in but gets taken out, Reed sets Gable on the top and ends up getting both Ric and Gable on his shoulders for a Samoan Drop! Cover gets two.

Reed tossed Gable, grabs Ric and goes for a powerbomb but Ric escapes, springboard back elbow. He springbards again, gets caught, slips off and goes to the apron where he kicks Reed and then leaps up for a missile dropkick. Reed to the outside, Ric goes to dive but is caught by Gable. Gable goes for Razor’s Edge but Ric counters with a rana, standing shooting star press for a nearfall.

Ricochet gets Gable on his shoulder, Gable off, Reed back in and gets superkicked into a German by Gable! Rico leaps over Gable onto Reed! Back to the apron, crossbody but Gable rolls through into an ankle lock! Ric is trying to rolls through and eventually does — big running knee to Gable. He goes up top but Gable leaps up, super German and Ric flips but hits his knee hard, Chaos Theory! Reed breaks it up, running senton to both men! Tsunami to Ricochet for three.

Winner: Bronson Reed (9:27)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great work in here that saw all three men do play well off each other. Reed was the right choice, he’s a fresh opponent for Gunther to murder and Ric looks to be busy with Nakamura. I have no complaints here.

* Becky Lynch is backstage and is asked about not being cleared last week. She says physically tonight, The Man has come to Omaha. She’s not 100% but when you’re a fighting champion you’re never 100% if you’re doing it right. She plugs her book and says tonight is the biggest opportunity of Tegan’s career. She says she’s a wounded bear and Tegan needs to bring it.

Xia Li walks up and asks when it’s her turn, and Becky says she’s not hard to find before walking off. Xia says she’ll find her.

Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh

Dirty Dom is out with JD. Stare off to start, they circle and lock up. JD backed into the corner and manhandled, Drew breaks and JD slaps him. JD ducks a shot and JD chops him twice, then bails. Drew follows, back into the ring and a BIG back body drop! Drew with a belly to belly suplex from JD and then another. Drew ducks a punch and hits a neckbreaker, Drew kips up and then lies in wait but Dom distracts him and JD with a chop block! He’s shoved back and JD right back with another.

JD targets the knee and stomps on it, Drew to the outside and JD follows. He charges — but Drew with a big clothesline! He grabs JD and tosses him in, Dom shoves Drew into the ringpost behind the ref’s back! JD with a big kick from the apron and a moonsault onto Drew. He puts Drew back in the ring and then goes for the leg, hitting a double knee off the second rope to the knee. Cover gets two.

JD argues with the ref as Dom grabs Drew but is shoved into the announcer’s booth. Future Shock by Drew, he lies in wait and JD gets up — Claymore Kick! That’s it.

Winner: Drew McIntyre (4:04)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Fine as an extended squash with a bit of storyline to it.

* Damian Priest is not happy watching backstage. Rhea tells him that before he does anything she has an idea. “Trust me.”

* We get a recap of last week’s main event between Ciampa and Gunther, and the DIY reunion that followed it. We then transition to an interview earlier today with Wade talking with DIY.

Ciampa says he has bad news — no, he’s kidding. He says this whole thing has been seven years in the making and DIY was bigger then them; the fans made it undeniable. Their history is like no other and now they’re looking at what’s next.

Gargano says they’ve talked about this for years and he’s been waiting to come back, he saw the attack and he believes everything happens for a reason. Wade asks if they’re going to be DIY and Gargano says that’s the question before Kaiser and Vinci attack. Kaiser talks some shit and they slam Gargano down, leaving him and Ciampa lying.

* We get a vignette from Tegan Nox talking about how she’s lucky to be here. She tore her ACL after signing her contract and then did it again a year later. She never gave up and kept fighting. Anyone in the locker room wants a go, she’s happy to do it. She’s been through it all: setbacks, disappointments, and now she’s just here to win. It’s her turn.

* Tegan is prepping and is asked how she’s preparing. She says she’s been waiting to fight the best version of Becky, and Becky’s going to get the best version of her. Natalya walks in and says she’s proud of her and she was born to do this. They hug and Nox comes out to the ring.

* Ricochet is backstage shouting for Shinsuke and Adam Pearce walks up, saying Nakamura was escorted out of the building. Next week it’s Ric vs. Shinsuke, falls count anywhere. Ricochet likes that.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox

Circle and lockup to start, Lynch with a wristlock but Nox with a takedown. They break and circle again, Nox with a trip and cover but Lynch archs out of it. Nox with a backslide over for one, Lynch into an inside cradle for two, Lynch’s shoulders down for two. Lynch goes for the Exploder but Lynch blocks it.

Lynch with a waistlock into a headlock, Nox takes her down and locks in her own headlock. Back to their feet, Lynch into the headlock, shot into the ropes and Nox runs her over. Nox into the ropes, Lynch up, they block hip tosses, Lynch with a cover countered by Nox, repeated pinning combos until Lynch knocks Nox down. Into the ropes, Nox with an armdrag, Lynch with her own armdrag.

Back up, they go into the test of strength, Lynch with a lick to the gut and slams Nox into the corner, then the second and third. She goes for the fourth corner and gets it, but Nox sends her into the opposite corner. Kick kick to the arm by Nox, and she does her own around the ring! Nox charges into the corner with an uppercut a couple of times, snapmare and off the ropes for a back elbow to the neck, cover gets two.

Lynch cuts Nox off with a kick, gets her on the apron and kicks her through the ropes. Up to the second rope, Becky leaps but Nox dodges. Nox up top but gets cut off, Lynch knocks Tegan to the floor! Lynch with a baseball slide dropkick and then leaps off the apron, but Nox moves! Kick to Lynch’s head, somersault senton off the apron. She rolls Becky in and covers for two. Lynch escapes to the outside as we go to break.

We’re back with Lynch delivering shots in the center of the ring. Off the ropes and she takes Nox down, Nox stumbles into the corner where she gets splashed and hit with a Becksploder Suplex for two. Nox put in the ropes but fights Becky off, she goes up top for a high cross body for a nearfall!

Tegan getting frustrated here, and she goes for a charging knee but Becks counters with a rollup for two. Lynch with a takedown and goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, Nox immediately blocks it and pulls Becky into the bottom turnbuckle back of the head-first. She charges in and nails Lynch for a two-count.

Nox up now and runs in, but gets put on the apron. Kick to Lynch’s head, Nox goes up top, but Lynch cuts her off. Lynch up top, superplex but Nox blocks it. She slides under but Lynch nails some shots; Nox escapes, crotched Lynch in the ropes and puts her in the Tree of Woe. Charging splash, cover for two — and Nox goes right into the armbar! Lynch escapes and gets a pin attempt for two.

Lynch in the corner but hits a back elbow. Kick to the head, she goes up top, missile dropkick and a cover for two. Bad angle on it for the camera, we saw it miss. Lynch is up now and tells Nox to get up, she grabs her but she shoves Lynch into the ropes for a Fallaway Slam and bridges for two!

Nox now goes up top, she leaps but Becuk moves, Nox still with a crucifix. Becky goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, Nox counters but the second attempt gets it and Nox taps.

Winner: Becky Lynch (14:28)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Obvious result was obvious, but they did what they could to make Nox look competitive here. Hopefully this leads to something more for Nox. The match was very solid as a whole but never became great.

Show of respect from Lynch after the match.

* Candice and Indi are back with Adam Pearce, Pearce says Gargano is banged up but not hurt, still waiting to hear on Ciampa. Rhea comes in and tells them to get out, Indi speaks up and gets yelled at. They leave, and Rhea says she needs to get her division in order. She wants to make an example against Baszler next week and tells Pearce to make it happen.

* Nox is feeling the effects of the match backstage. Natalya says she did amazing and Tegan says she didn’t win, maybe she shouldn’t be here. Kayden and Katana walk up and say she should be proud. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven walk up and mock Tegan, then says is this a pity party? She tells Nattie not to interfere with her again or else. Nattie says “Or else what?” Chelsea stammers and Piper says or else you’ll have to deal with her. That leads to a match being made for next week.

Set For Next Week:

– Tag Team Titles: KO & Sami OR Cody & Jey vs. Judgment Day

– IC Title Match: Gunther vs. Bronson Reed

– Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

– Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Jey is hyping up backstage when Drew walks up to him. He says he sees through Jey and one day Jey will show his true colors, and he’ll be there to drop him. Jay says Drew’s feeling some kind of way and he has five minutes. Sami comes in to break it up and Drew leaves. Jey appreciates Sami having his back but says tonight it’s go time. Sami says Jey doesn’t have to tell him twice.

* We get a vignette for Ludwig Kaiser talking about how he’s living art. Ludwig Kaiser means European elegance: A+ talent, A+ aesthetics, A+ everything. Because he’s an A+ specimen. Okay then.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Cody and Sami start it off and feel each other out before locking up. Sami backed into the corner, ref calls for the break and they do. Lock back up, Cody put into the corner and Sami with a chop. Cody with his own chop and things get heated, Jey and KO enter the ring as we go to break.

We’re back and Sami is on the top, leaping off for an elbow to the head, cover for two on Cody. Cody manages to get Sami in the hostile corner and Jey tags in. Sami and Jey lock up, Jey shot into the ropes and Jey goes under a leapfrog but gets floored with a punch. Sami with chops, Jey goes into the ropes but drops to his knees and hits an uppercut when Sami puts the head down. Jey plays to the crowd as Owens tags in.

Owens and Uso circle and lock up, Jey into the corner and the ref counts, KO pie faces him. It turns into a brawl between them that goes to the floor, and onto the announcer’s booth. Cody and Sami go to separate them but it turns into a brawl between them. Four men brawling outside the ring now, Owens beats on Jey who is on the booth and then goes over for a shot at Cody. KO into the ring, Sami also in to break the count.

Jay up on the apron and KO knocks him off, they continue to brawl as Sami and Cody are also trading shots! They’re all in the booth area as we go to break.

We’re back and KO has Uso in a chinlock. Uso gets to his feet and fights out of it, but gets knocked down. Owens with a senton, cover gets two. Owens mocks Jey’s crowd interactions, then stomps on him and goes up top — but Jey with a leaping kick to cut Owens off. Owens and Uso fighting now, Jey goes up with Owens and gets knocked down with a headbutt. Swanton by KO, cover gets two.

Owens right on Uso with mounted punches. Back to their feet, Owens batters Uso and puts him in the ropes, pop up powerbomb but Jey floats over. Superkick! Owens with his own! Jey with another, and another, but Owens with a clothesline! Jey tries to get the tag, Owens catches him but Jey with a superkick and the hot tag.

Sami is in but gets run over, Cody off the ropes and runs Sami over. He goes up and over a charging Sami in the corner and powerslams him, Cody Cutter gets a nearfall. Cody is up now, he grabs Sami for Cross Rhodes but Sami with a knee to the head. Blue Thunder Bomb countered, Cross Rhodes countered, Blue Thunder Bomb gets two-plus!

Sami drops Cody with a shot but Cody with an uppercut. Cody charges but is hit with an Exploder, Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Cody with a Cross Rhodes as Sami charges in! Cover but Owens breaks it up! Both Sami and Cody are down, they pull each other up and trade shots on their knees. Back to their feet, still striking, Cody goes for a Pedigree but Sami with a backdrop. Kevin gets the tag, Jey gets the tag, they charge in and trade counters. Kevin with a superkick and another, Jey with one of his own floors Owens, cover gets two.

Jey up top, goes for the splash, Owens moves and Jey rolls through, OWENS WITH THE STUNNER! He covers but Cody breaks it up. Cody and Jey to the outside, Sami dives onto them! Owens rolls Uso in and goes up top, Swanton but Jey gets the knees up. Superkick by Jay! SUperkick to Sami! Cross Rhodes to Sami! Double superkick to KO! Cody Cutter, Jey covers, that’s it!

Winner: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (21:18)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Fantastic work by all four men here. I know people don’t love the overreliance on superkicks in these kinds of matches but it worked for me. Jey and Cody had to get the win here, and I’m pleased to see no JD interference as we might have expected.

Cody asks KO and Sami to join them in the ring. Sami gives a handshake to both, KO finally steps in and shakes Cody’s hand. He then shakes Jey’s hand and raises his hand.

And with that, we’re done for the night!