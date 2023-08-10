Jericho Appreciation Society Falls Apart On AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society appreciates no more, as they seemingly disbanded on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show kicked off with the stable in the ring for a “mandatory meeting” with Jericho coming out to respond to the meeting being called. One by one, the group talked about why they were leaving and walked off, starting with Daniel Garcia and moving onto Jake HHager, Anna Jay and Tay Conti, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, and finally Sammy Guevara.

Each of the group members talked about how they gave so much for Jericho and the group and got little to nothing in return. The disbanding went down as a result of Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita breaking rules to defeat Garcia and Guevara in a tag match on last week’s Dynamite. Guevara told Jericho that he had a lot to work on and if he does, maybe Guevara will be there for him again.

A short time after the segment, Jericho met with Don Callis backstage and said he’d answer for Callis regarding joining his family on next week’s show.