Jerry Lawler Says He Told Titus O’Neil to Capitalize On His Greatest Royal Rumble Slide

– Jerry Lawler spoke with Twin Lakes Sports Network about the Greatest Royal Rumble event and Titus O’Neil’s infamous moment during the match. Lawler said in a new interview that he told O’Neil he should capitalize on the buzz that the botch caused for him on social media and elsewhere.

Asked about O’Neil’s now-infamous trip and slide during the match, Lawler said (per Wrestling Inc), “I actually talked to Titus the next day, and I said, ‘Man, that’s something that you really need to capitalize on,'” said Lawler. “And, actually, I talked him into it. If you remember the following week, he did something similar, and I told him, ‘If you could start doing that every week on your ring entrances, if you get down to the ring and just, all of a sudden, take that belly bump and slide all the way under the ring, and then have your opponent come over and look down and just be laughing, then you come from the other side of the ring, come across, roll him up, get a quick 1-2-3, all of a sudden, it makes you look like the smartest guy in the world.”

He added, “[Titus] said, ‘That’s a great idea, and we’ll go with that,’ except for the fact that they realized they use those big LED light boards on the side of the rings now, so you can’t really go up under them like that…[it] was a cool thing that happened to Titus, because it will always be remembered.”