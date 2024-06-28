Jerry Lawler Says He Wasn’t Around Trish Stratus Much, Thinks The World Of Her

Jerry Lawler recently noted that he didn’t have a particularly good or bad relationship with Trish Stratus when they were in WWE together. Lawler was known for being, let’s say “ecstatic” about Stratus on WWE TV when he was commentary, and that led to his being asked during an appearance on Going Ringside if they had a friendship off camera.

“I really had no relationship with her,” Lawler replied (per Fightful). “What you saw on TV was just what was going on. I was not around her that much. But I thought the world of her.”

He added, “A couple of times when she just started, she rode with me on a couple of trips. And she was fun to be around. She just went on to be big, big, big.”

Both Lawler and Stratus are members of the WWE Hall of Fame and were major parts of WWE’s Attitude Era.