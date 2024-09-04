– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura discussed the importance of his relationship with Cyndi Lauper. Lauper helped film a segment with Lauper that helped him a segment that helped him transition into broadcasting and acting. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jesse Ventura his career ending illness: “The night before I was supposed to wrestle Hogan for the world title… I get pulmonary emboli, blood clots in my lungs. Well, guess what I faced then? ‘What do I do now?’ You can come back to Minnesota, and you can go up to General Mills, and say what to them? ‘Hire me, I’m an old pro wrestler?’ What do you do? So I was faced with what will confront every athlete at some point in their time: what do you do when it’s over?”

On filming a segment with Cyndi Lauper that helped him transition into broadcasting: “We decided that she would dye my hair multiple colors and we’d do it on film. So here I am, sitting in the chair, with Cyndi Lauper, my hairdresser… so I will always have a place in my heart for Cyndi Lauper. She didn’t have to do that.”