Jessie Godderz vs. Chris Adonis Set for OVW Nightmare Rumble on Jan. 15

– OVW National heavyweight champion Jessie Godderz announced today that he will be wrestling former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis (aka Christ Masters) next month at OVW Nightmare Rumble for Godderz’s title. The event is scheduled for January 15 and will air on FITE TV at 7:00 pm ET.

The OVW Nightmare Rumble will be held at the Davis Arena. Here’s Godderz’s announcement: