Jessie Godderz vs. Chris Adonis Set for OVW Nightmare Rumble on Jan. 15
December 19, 2021 | Posted by
– OVW National heavyweight champion Jessie Godderz announced today that he will be wrestling former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis (aka Christ Masters) next month at OVW Nightmare Rumble for Godderz’s title. The event is scheduled for January 15 and will air on FITE TV at 7:00 pm ET.
The OVW Nightmare Rumble will be held at the Davis Arena. Here’s Godderz’s announcement:
HUUGE BREAKING NEWS!
The LEGEND vs. LEGEND DREAM MATCH fans have been waiting for has finally been signed!
JANUARY 15th.
OVW NIGHTMARE RUMBLE on @FiteTV.
CHRIS ADONIS vs. Your MODERN DAY ADONIS
For MY OVW NATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE!
TIX: https://t.co/Nic3LGa9VH pic.twitter.com/XzO0tkih8x
— Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) December 19, 2021
