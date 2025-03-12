Jesus Rodriguez Set to Compete at MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced that former WWE talent Jesus Rodriguez will be competing int he 40-wrestler Battle Riot match at next month’s MLW Battle Riot VII. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the full announcement:

Jesus Rodriguez has entered the Battle Riot in LA on April 5

Salina’s fixer enters the biggest match of the year in MLW.

MLW today announced Jesus Rodriguez will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Tasked with executing the ruthless bidding of Salina de la Renta, Rodriguez is more than just Promociones Dorado’s master of ceremonies—he’s a cutthroat force, a fixer, and a seasoned competitor who has fought across the globe. From the vibrant lucha libre scene in Mexico to the bustling soccer stadiums of India, Rodriguez’s in-ring prowess is matched only by his showmanship and flair for the dramatic.

A fixture in Salina’s inner circle, Rodriguez is known for his sharp tongue, even sharper mind, and a penchant for making things happen—by any means necessary. Always draped in the finest suits and commanding attention with his debonair persona, this is a man who gets things done inside the ring.

Now, in the chaos of Battle RIOT, Rodriguez has a golden opportunity to shift the balance of power in MLW. Can he outlast 39 other warriors and bring championship gold back to Salina?

Find out when MLW invades Los Angeles for Battle RIOT on April 5!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!