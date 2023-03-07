Jey Uso Attacks Sami Zayn, Rejoins The Bloodline On WWE Raw

Jey Uso has picked his side, turning on Sami Zayn and rejoining The Bloodline on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show ended with Zayn defeating Jimmy Uso on a one-on-one match. After the bout, Jey Uso entered the ring after Zayn had left and stared at Jimmy before exiting to the floor and hugging Zayn. Zayn and Jey pointed at the sky staring at Jimmy until Jey superkicked Sami, then manhandled him and threw him into the ring.

Solo Sikoa then joined in on a three-on-one assault on Zayn until Cody Rhodes ran in to make the save. The show ended with Rhodes staring off with The Bloodline: