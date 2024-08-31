– During a recent Fanatics Fest x Ring Revolutionaries Panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Jey Uso discussed the lifestyle of a pro wrestler and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on the life of a pro wrestler: “This is a hard life, though. People really don’t see the long drives and the early morning flights. No one sees the preparation, the dieting, the travel, the being away. We have no time home, there’s no off season, 300 days out of the year. If I could explain it, it’s like a circus.”

On the importance of respect: “Respect is big in our business. If you’re in this locker room, however, your path was to get there, we’re here together now. I love all of my peers. I wish you all could see how we are behind stage. We’re really family.”