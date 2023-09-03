– Just three weeks after he “quit” WWE due to his brother, Jimmy Uso, turning on him at SummerSlam, Jey Uso has returned at WWE Payback. In fact, he’s now part of the WWE Raw roster.

Jey Uso’s return happened while Cody Rhodes was appearing on a Grayson Waller Effect segment during the premium live event. Rhodes orchestrated Uso’s return to WWE and move to the Raw roster as righting a wrong that happened on SmackDown. Apparently, Rhodes cashed in his political favor and clout to make this move happen, which WWE authority figure Adam Pearce also made official on Twitter. So, it looks like Jey Uso is now going to be a singles act on Raw.

You can check out some clips of Jey Uso’s return plus WWE confirming his move to the Raw roster below: