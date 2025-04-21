wrestling / News
Jey Uso Set To Appear On Tonight’s WWE Raw
Jey Uso is the new World Heavyweight Champion, and he’s set to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw. Uso, who defeated Gunther on night one of WrestleMania 41, has been confirmed by Adam Pearce to appear on tonight’s show. You can see Pearce’s announcement video below.
The updated lineup for the post-Mania episode, which airs tonight on Netflix, is:
* Jey Uso appears
* John Cena shows up to “ruin wrestling”
🚨🚨🚨@ScrapDaddyAP prepares us for what will surely be a WILD #RawAfterMania TONIGHT in Las Vegas!
📺 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/GbSiEjsbjO
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
