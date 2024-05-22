Jey Uso on How Working in WWE Used to be Overwhelming

– The Battleground Podcast recently interviewed WWE Superstar Jey Uso, who discussed how working in WWE has gotten easier than when he first started about 14 years ago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on how WWE is easier now: “It’s way easier now than it was almost 15 years ago because coming in as a tag team with my brother that long ago, we always had this in our vision, trying to…how can we separate ourselves from our own damn family? Cause everyone was stars, just huge stars. It got kind of overwhelming. But like I just said…you just stick to the grind and it’ll just happen. This a sprint, it’s a marathon for sure. And I feel like if you put the work in here and you just stick to the it, those things will naturally unfold for you.”

On appreciating being a part of his wrestling family: “Sometimes, I’m like ‘Man, it’s cool being a part of this family.’ I’m still kind of a fangirl for my own people, if that makes sense.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Jey Uso lost to Gunther in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.