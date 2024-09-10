Jey Uso Wins Intercontinental Title Shot On WWE Raw

Jey Uso is the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship following this week’s Raw. Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne, and Braun Strowmanin the finals of the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament in the main event of Monday’s episode. Uso picked up the win with an Uso Splash on Dunne.

The match also saw Bronson Reed run in and attack Braun Strowman, hitting a Tsunami through the broadcast table. After the match, Uso found himself face to face with Bron Breakker to close the show.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.