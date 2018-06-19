Jillian Hall Comments On Fan Backlash Over Past Relationship With Dr. Chris Amann

– It was revealed last week that WWE doctor Chris Amann reportedly had a sexual relationship with Jillian Hall while Hall was an active part of the WWE roster. Hall posted the following on Instagram commenting on the backlash she’s received over the news…

I’m going to get really serious for a minute.. as much as I hate using the word “slut” in any capacity, this post is very necessary right now! The past several days I’ve received messages, emails, and read some comments that have completely slut shamed me due to information coming out about a prior relationship I was in. Maybe read that last line again! It contains the word “relationship.” To those of you that have decided this makes me a bad person, a girl that was trying to get ahead in my life and career, someone that uses people or just a plain “slut,” you are the problem with this world! Not really wanting to bring up specifics, but am I really the bad guy here?? I did absolutely nothing wrong myself. If the other party involved did in your eyes or the law’s eyes (and that’s hypothetical), why am I the one that is being pretty much bullied by some of you? Do you not see what your words can do to people? This is me being real, some of your accusations towards me have given me elevated anxiety, made me feel depressed, and really hurt my feelings. Stop the slut shaming! Think about it, and if you have harsh words or opinions about the situation that you weren’t even involved in, direct them where they deserve to be directed… it’s not towards me!