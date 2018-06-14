WWE Doctor Chris Amann Reportedly Had Sexual Relationship With Jillian Hall

Chris Amann, the WWE doctor who sued CM Punk and Colt Cabana for libel and slander, reportedly had a past sexual relationship with WWE alumna Jillian Hall. Deadspin report that Amann’s lawyers attempted to seal documents during the lawsuit that would have barred lawyers from bringing up his relationship with Hall during the trial. The motion is sealed, but public documents at Cook County Clerk’s Office revealed that Amann’s team filed the motion.

Hall has confirmed to the site that she was in a relationship with Amann while employed by WWE. Amann was the sole doctor for the Raw brand during this point, and dating Hall while he was treating her is considered a code of ethics violation. Amann and his lawyers have yet to respond to the report.

WWE issued a statement to the site, which read, “We were not aware of this. We are investigating the matter and will determine if any action is warranted.”