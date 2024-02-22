Jim Duggan on Andre the Giant Passing Away at 46 Years Old

– During his podcast, The Hacksaw Hour, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan discussed late former fellow WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, who Duggan was friends with during his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Duggan on Andre the Giant passing away at 46: “Not really surprised, no. As my doctor told me, you don’t see a lot of old, heavy guys. That’s why I dropped a bunch of weight. Guys that big that partied that hard…but he was relatively very young. The man was in his 40s, wasn’t he? That was a lot of man to be carrying around on his heart. You know that heart had to be pumping hard. It didn’t surprise me.”

On not attending Andre the Giant’s funeral: “I haven’t been to any of the boys’ funerals. It’s like a photo shoot for a lot of guys. ‘Hey, make sure we get to the funeral to take some pictures and stuff.’ Even my friends, Doc and Gordy, I didn’t go.”