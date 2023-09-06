Various News: Jim Duggan Raising Funds For School Programs, Jade Cargill’s Softball Team Wins Championship

– Jim Duggan is raising money for local school programs in Glen Falls, New York. The Post Star has an article about the WWE Hall of Famer making an signing and photo op appearance at Glens Falls Fire Station to raise money for the Glens Falls Nation Funds, which raises money for underfunded Glens Falls school programs.

Duggan is an alumni of the school.

– The Houston Chronicle has an article on the Texas Smoke, the softball team owned by Jade Cargill and her husband Brandon Phillips, winning the Women’s Professional Fastpitch Softball championship in the first season.