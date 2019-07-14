Jim Ross Discusses Rumors of Brock Lesnar Using Steroids, Whether It Matters If Wrestlers Use Steroids

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar using steroids. Lesnar has denied using steroids in the past, and NFL coach Tony Dungy stated that Lesnar was clean (presumably because he saw results of the drug tests Lesnar took for the NFL). Lesnar has, of course, failed drug tests in UFC and was arrested in 2001 for possession of steroids (those charges ultimately got dropped and Lesnar’s lawyer said at the time that what police thought were steroids were actually just some type of vitamin). Conrad also noted that the WWE drug testing policy is rumored to not apply to part-time wrestlers these days, which is what Brock would presumably fall under. Highlights of the discussion are below.

On if he thinks Brock Lesnar used/uses steroids: “What do you want me to say, Conrad? Want me to throw me on the wrestling sword? I don’t know the answer, I’m with you man, but let me tell you something. I saw his pictures, we recruited this kid for two years, man, Jerry Brisco led the way, and I supported him in every way that I could. I made the financial offers, I gave him the numbers he wanted to hear to get him to sign. And as soon as the last day of class, which I doubt he was going to attend anyway, was over at Minnesota, he was on his way to Louisville, where he promptly became the foreman of the ring crew and drove the ring truck, because he knew how to drive a tractor and a truck, he’s worked on a farm. But the point I was going to make was, his dad was a moose. His dad is a big, rugged, powerful man. I’m talking significant, turn your head in an airport type of guy. Thick, muscular, barrel-chested, hands look like catcher’s mitts. So there is no doubt in my mind this kid’s got great genetics, but because he sometimes got real ripped, you gotta wonder if that was just his diet, can he do that? I can’t do it. I can’t do anything. I can’t walk by the goddamned Milky Way stand without wanting to have a candy bar.”

On if he cares if wrestlers do steroids: “I don’t care if they all do steroids. I really don’t. If you do things under doctor’s care, he’s not such a rogue, and a maverick, and any other metaphor I can come up with here on the tip of my tongue, that he would go into business for himself. He’s going to be under doctor’s care no matter what he’s doing, I think. He’s his own investment. He’s gotta take care of the horse that’s pulling the wagon here. So I don’t think that that would be a deal where he would be going into business for himself, as they say. But I don’t know, I’m with you though on his appearance, but he comes from some really good stuff. And dieting, and I don’t know what else he’s taking, who knows.”

“It doesn’t matter. If you’re getting doctor’s care, and somebody’s looking after you, and you’re looking after your own health, and it makes you feel better.”

“As long as you’re using your brains, and it’s under doctor’s care, and you’re not blowing yourself up like the Goodyear blimp, or the Subway guy, then why not? Why not? And some of you are going to go, ‘Oh god, I can’t believe he said that.’ Think about it, under doctor’s care is what I’m saying here.”

