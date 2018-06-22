Jim Ross Criticizes Fans For Tossing Beach Ball at NXT Takeover, Talks Becky Lynch

Jim Ross discussed WWE fans throwing a beach ball during Shayna Baszler’s match with Nikki Cross at NXT Takeover: Chicago II and more on the latest Ross Report. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On the beach ball during NXT Takeover: Chicago: “Whoever brought the damn beach ball and punted that around at the match should have their ass kicked. How can you be — ‘oh I’m a fan, I’m a real fan, I’ve got a tee shirt that’s got a wrestler’s picture on it.’ Yeah right. Why would you bring a beach ball to a live event unless you just needed the attention? That you need to tell your buddies, ‘Hey you see that beach ball man? Hey dude, guess who brought it?’ No, you’re an idiot. So no more beach balls please….you disrespected the people in the match. That’s not the game. So, no more beach balls please and if you see a beach ball, stick a fork in it. Like [Gorilla] Monsoon would say, ‘It’s done.’”

On Becky Lynch: “Becky Lynch – I think my high cheek bones – those super model cheek bones – has caught on. I don’t mean any negativity by it. She’s a beautiful woman. I’m a mark for Maureen O’Hara. My favorite movie is The Quiet Man starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. I’ve had a crush on Maureen O’Hara since I was a teen and Becky Lynch is Irish by the way, she has red hair by the way and she’s a very beautiful woman. So, I harken back to my Maureen O’Hara crush and I’ve gravitated now to Becky Lynch, who’s very tough, very physical – I like that.”