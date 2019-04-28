Jim Ross Discusses Whether John Cena or Steve Austin Had the Biggest Impact on WWE

– During his latest Jim Ross Report podcast, JR weighed in on who had more impact on WWE between John Cena and Steve Austin. Ross pointed out that he likes both guys and that how you measure it depends on what factors you’re considering, but that Cena would probably win that argument due to tenure.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “And I guess there’s probably no wrong answer. I think for the shortest period of time, Stone Cold — the WWE had never seen anything bigger, hotter, while Steve was healthy. And the numbers, ratings, PPV buys, the live attendance ticket sales, et cetera. Different era, too. But Steve’s career, although abbreviated because of injury, was nothing short of extraordinary.”

He continued, “Then, looking at John Cena. And John Cena was in that great signing class we had that featured Shelton Benjamin, Brock Lesnar, Dave Bautista, Randy Orton. John’s tenure, and his productivity as The Guy for all those years has to mean more than just about anything. John was always reliable. He kept working on his game. He was durable, he was a damn workhorse. So I think because of tenure, and the years, and Father Time staying away from Cena a little bit — of course more than Austin — that Cena would probably get the nod on that deal. But don’t mistake the statement. While Austin was healthy, and while he was on his run, nobody touched him.”

