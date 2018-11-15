Jim Ross & Josh Barnett Both Out at NJPW on AXS TV

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, lots of things have changed this week at AXS TV in regards to the NJPW show. Jim Ross & Josh Barnett will do their final voiceover work to finish up the year, and neither will be back. Barnett is out, but it’s not clear if it’s a NJPW call or an AXS TV call. One week ago, Ross was going to be out at the end of December because WWE was not going to allow him to sign a new deal with his deal with his AXS TV deal ending at the end of the year, but he was to return most likely in April, when his WWE deal expired. But AXS has reportedly changed their minds. AXS officials have stated that expect to release information regarding the new announcers going forward at some point next week.