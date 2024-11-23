On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the potential of Konosuke Takeshita in AEW and more. Here are the highlights:

Jim Ross on Konosuke Takeshita: “I did think that the spotlight on Takeshita, who’s really going to be a big star. I think he needs to be in less tags and more singles. Takeshita is really a find, and I hope they can keep him. He’s big, and he’s athletic, and he’s got a great look and so forth. He’s a good one. He’s a keeper as they say.”

On Powerhouse Hobbs: “Another keeper in that thing was Powerhouse Hobbs. Man, if I were booking that damn thing, Powerhouse Hobbs wouldn’t be touched. He’s just a premium commodity, in my view. So Powerhouse Hobbs and Takeshita came out of that crazy match looking decent and had a little spotlight on them, which I thought was smart.”

