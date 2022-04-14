Jim Ross On His Reaction To Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s Stunner

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s stunner, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his reaction to Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38: “I wasn’t gonna let the WrestleMania event pass by without checking out Stone Cold. He and I talked going into that thing, and we communicated on Saturday after the show. He seemed to be real happy and almost relieved that he pulled it off. He and Kevin Owens deserve a hell of a lot of credit for what they did. To show you what kind of ballplayer Austin is, he hadn’t been on the field in 19 years. He didn’t look like he missed a step. They kept the match within their lane. I thought that was really smart how they strategized and laid out that much. It was just absolutely a masterpiece in my view. Kevin Owens deserves a lot of credit as well. You have to have a dancing partner to make these things work, and Steve had a great dancing partner.”

On Vince McMahon’s stunner: “I’ve done that. I’ve looked just like that. I was one of the first people that Steve stunned, and unless you’ve done it or practiced it and I didn’t do either, it’s awkward. It doesn’t look awkward for somebody that really knows what they’re doing like The Rock. I thought Byron Saxton did a hell of a job [taking the Stunner]. He came in late-inning relief, and I thought he did a nice job. That was a good moment for him I thought.

On being impressed with Pat McAfee: “I thought [Pat] had a great WrestleMania. He’s one of those guys that the unique ability to identify with the audience, and he has done that. His accomplishments in the match he was in far exceeded my expectations. I congratulated him that night on Twitter. There were some really cool performances.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.