Jim Ross Says His AEW Contract Is Up In April, Has No Plans To Go Anywhere
February 17, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with JMart and Ramon (via Fightful), Jim Ross confirmed that his contract will be up for renewal in April, but he’s not looking to go anywhere. That seems to suggest he plans to stick around, after originally signing with the company back in 2019.
He said: “[AEW is] in a really cool spot, especially a guy like me. My contract is up soon. I’m not looking to go anywhere, but nonetheless, I’m 70. I have to be realistic at some point in my crazy ass life. I haven’t been. My late wife would say, ‘Amen to that. He’s a character.’ I’m loving what I’m doing. It’s still fun for me. As long as you keep that element in the place of work, you’re alright and doing good.“
