Jim Ross Was Shocked Sunny Stayed Around WWE As Long As She Did

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Sunny’s WWE departure, her working with LOD, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Sunny working with LOD: “Nah, s**t no. They didn’t come close to working. You think Hawk and Animal want her with them after her reputation got out? Hell no.”

On Sunny’s WWE departure: “Well at some point in time Conrad, it’s like dealing with your kids. You can love them, you can encourage them. But at some point in time, the kids have gotta do something for themselves. They gotta be responsible. They gotta show a little bit of character. And she had proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she didn’t have any character. She was all for her. And I am shocked that we carried her around as long as we did…

“It’s all about her, man. At some point you just kept — I kept waiting for that one call from Vince or, ‘Come over to my office for a second. I need to talk to you,’ and we got rid of her. I was hoping that would happen sooner than later, but she kept getting chance after chance. My God, you ran through a list of personas. Look at all the opportunities she got. She got more opportunities than anybody else I could think of.”

