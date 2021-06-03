Jim Ross On The Young Bucks Reminding Him Of Shawn Michaels At AEW Double Or Nothing, Mark Henry Signing With AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Mark Henry signing with AEW, the Young Bucks’ performance at AEW Double or Nothing, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Mark Henry signing with AEW: “He likes helping others. He’s got a good eye for talent, and he’s coachable. He likes to mentor, so that was pretty cool. It gives me credence that the Friday night show, Rampage, is not gonna be a throwaway. I was kind of surprised that Mark got out from under the WWE banner and is coming to work for our team…..it’s a win-win for everybody I believe. Also, it opens the door potentially down the road for Mark to have another match or two. He’s still got the itch. I didn’t see him all day. They had him sequestered all day, and it never leaked or got out. I was pleasantly surprised. He’ll do a real good job.”

On The Young Bucks’ performance in their match against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston: “The Young Bucks had a great outing. They really did. They showed….it reminded me of this. It’s a crazy analogy – when Shawn Michaels fought The Undertaker at the first Hell in a Cell. To me, the audience saw a side of Shawn Michaels that equated to toughness and courage, not finesse and just superkicks. I thought that’s what I saw with the Bucks. They weathered the storm with the heavy-hitting Kingston and Moxley, and they were able to rebound and stay in the hunt and not get pinned. And then finally get to the end and win the match. They really grew in my eyes. I always knew they were a great team. But these guys are good. They adjusted their style, and I thought that was really good. It showed a tougher side of those guys. I thought it was one of their best outings.”

On Lio Rush making his AEW debut: “I don’t know what Lio’s future is – I don’t know if he’s gonna be on the team or if it’s a one-off. I have no idea. But I’ll say this and I’ve always said it on the show, it’s imperative that we maximize our minutes no matter what we’re doing, especially in performance art. I thought Lio delivered well. He had a lot of energy, and the boys worked with him well. He has loads of charisma. I heard late that he was gonna be the surprise, and I was surprised. But I was pleasantly surprised even more that the crowd knew exactly who he was and they liked him. That’s what you get with a big crowd.”

